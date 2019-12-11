‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 6 Release Date Revealed

The wait for new episodes of Grace and Frankie is almost over! Netflix revealed Tuesday the official premiere date for Season 6 of the beloved comedy series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The show will return with new episodes on Jan. 15, 2020, which the streaming service revealed along with four photos from the new episodes.

The first one featured Fonda’s Grace and Tomlin’s Frankie clearly having one of their typical arguments, maybe around brunch time given Grace’s choice of drink.

We might be getting the wedding bells for Grave and Nick Skolka (Peter Gallagher) following their engagement at the end of Season 5, as seems to be happening in the second image.

Grace is also pictured with Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) and Brianna (June Diane Raphael) in another colorful shot, and we cannot wait to see what drama will bring the ladies together this time.

Last but not least Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) are spending some quality time together in the fourth photo.

The announcement comes a few months since Netflix revealed the beloved comedy series will come to an end with its upcoming Season 7. The show was renewed for the additional final season in September. The series will wrap up with a total of 94 episodes, making it the longest-running show on the streaming platform.

“Since its premiere in 2015, Grace and Frankie has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population,” Netflix’s VP of Original Series Cindy Holland said in a statement. “Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show’s journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way.”

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix,” co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said in their own statement at the time.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said in a statement. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well. We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

The first five seasons of Grace and Frankie are now available to stream on Netflix.