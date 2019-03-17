‘Grace and Frankie’ Creator Reveals Return of Ernie Hudson

Grace and Frankie will bring back a beloved love interest in Season 6.

The cast and co-creators of the beloved Netflix comedy series gave fans new details on the upcoming season of the show, including teasing the return of Ernie Hudson, who played Frankie’s (Lily Tomlin) love interest in previous episodes.

“The electricity between them was so vibrant,” co-creator Marta Kauffman said inspiring applause from the PaleyFest audience. “We will be seeing him in Season 6.”

The news came as part of a panel on PaleyFest in Hollywood, Deadline first reported. Series stars Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn and June Diane Raphael. Also attending was Kauffman and co-creator Howard J. Morris.

The news comes several months after Hudson opened up exclusively to PopCulture.com about his desire to return to the series.

“You know, I’d love to come back to the show,” Hudson told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Nov. 13. “I love Lily… I really like Lily a lot and [getting] to play with her… the problem is I was sort of doing a recurring on that show.”

“I’d love to come back and if they ask me, I certainly would, but… you know, that’s all on the producers,” he added at the time.

Grace and Frankie follows two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leaving them for each other. The ladies form an unlikely bond and face their future together.

The show has been one of Netflix’s most successful shows, with Fonda and Tomlin constantly getting nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for numerous awards.

The series was renewed for Season 6 a few days before Season 5 became available to stream on the streaming platform.

During the panel, Fonda also answered when and if Dolly Parton would ever appear on the series. The actress said it depends on “the time and her schedule. She wants to, but she’s busy.”

One actress who will be making an appearance next season is Mary Steenburgen, though details on her character were kept under wraps.

During the panel, Sheen and Waterson were asked about co-starring as a gay couple.

“The fact that it’s Sam makes it possible and easy,” Sheen responded.

Waterston added, “Martin brings joy with him every morning, so things that would normally be difficult are just infinitely easy to do.”

The first five season of Grace and Frankie are available to stream on Netflix. Season 6 is expected to premiere in 2020.