‘Good Fight’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has announced that the Christine Baranski-led The Good Fight has been renewed for a third season on the streaming service.

This news comes just ahead of the series’ season two finale, which is scheduled to be available for streaming on May 27, according to Variety.

“The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining,” said Julie McNamara, CBS All Access’ executive vice president of original content. “We can’t wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three.”

In addition to Baranski (Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas), the Good Wife spin-off also features Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Erica Tazel (Justified), Sarah Steele (The Good Wife), Delroy Lindo (The Chicago Code), Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife), Audra McDonald (Private Practice), Michael Boatman (Spin City), Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly) and Justin Bartha (The Hangover Trilogy).

Picking up “a year after the finale of The Good Wife,” the story of The Good Fight follows Diane Lockhart (Baranski) and Maia Rindell (Leslie) after “an enormous financial scam destroys” Rindell’s reputation and and “wipes out” Lockhart’s savings.

The two women are cruelly forced out of their firm, Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert-Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum, & Associates, and join Lockhart’s former employee, Lucca Quinn, at Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad.

RB&K is “a prestigious African American-owned firm” that makes big waves “by taking on Illinois police brutality cases.”

In other CBS All Access news, the streaming service recently landed development rights for 8 Fights – The Life of Muhammad Ali, which is planed to be a limited-run docuseries.

The project, which is produced in part by Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman, was inspired by the Jonathan Eig book Ali: a Life, and is being written for the screen by Dan Kay.

8 Fights will focus on eight different life crucial moments in Ali’s life, with each one framed by a different important fight from his career in boxing. The end result is pitched be a dramatic exploration of one of the most influential sports legends of all-time, both in the ring and outside of it.

While many outlets fought to secure the rights to 8 Fights, CBS All Access emerged the victor, giving it a script-to-series commitment, with a straight-to-series order possible, depending on how the script turns out.