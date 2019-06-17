‘GLOW’ Official Season 3 Trailer Released, and Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited

With the newly released trailer for season 3 of Netflix‘s GLOW, fans saw a sneak peek Monday morning into the Las Vegas-set chapter of the hilarious and heartfelt series.

The trailer shows that in Vegas, the ’80s wrestling outfit will break into the big leagues, square off against a casino owner played by guest star Geena Davis, and struggle with the perils that accompany success.

As Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) settle into their starring and producing roles, respectively, Debbie misses her young son who is back in Los Angeles with her ex-husband (Rich Sommer), while Ruth is left feeling unfulfilled even though she’s still dating the boyfriend (Victor Quinaz) she left back in Hollywood.

“I have a job. I have a boyfriend. Somehow I still feel lost,” Ruth says to Debbie, who replies, “Maybe you feel lost because you’re holding yourself back.”

The trailer also shows Debbie, Ruth and the rest of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling settle into their new Sin City digs at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, run by Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a former showgirl turned establishment director (Davis). The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are the new headliners of a live show at the Fan-Tan and business is good as the group puts the cancellation of their Hollywood TV show behind them.

The season will follow up on several romantic threads, including the underlying will they-won’t they tension between Ruth and Sam and LGBTQ storylines from season 2, as Bash continues to explore his sexuality and a romance blooms between new wrestler Yolanda Rivers aka “Junkchain” (Shakira Barrera) and Arthie Premkumar aka “Beirut” (Sunita Mani).

“As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality,” reads a plot synopsis, “and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

An upbeat ’80s soundtrack hints to the viewer that the season and the future of GLOW is a hopeful one. “We may never open a show in Las Vegas ever again. Just take a moment and appreciate what is right in front of you,” Debbie says.

Fans can’t get enough of the trailer, with plenty taking to social media to share their excitement.

LISTEN TO *MY* HEART EXPLODING — jodetty copin ❁ (@comergilpin) June 17, 2019

I CAN’T WAIT I’M GONNA CRY — Jordan 💖 (@alisonsglow) June 17, 2019

I PHYSICALLY SCREAMED OUT LOUD — liberty belle (@carriesroman) June 17, 2019

GLOW also stars Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Marianna Palka and Ellen Wong.

Season 3 of GLOW, consisting of 10 episodes, premieres on Netflix Friday, Aug. 9.