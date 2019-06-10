Geena Davis Joins ‘GLOW’ Cast, First Photo Revealed

Netflix has tapped Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis for a recurring role in GLOW Season 3.

Davis will join the cast as recurring character Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, where the GLOW wrestlers are the new headliners, according to a press release.

The Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress set to appear in a total of five episodes of the 10-episode season.

According to an official synopsis for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on Friday, August 9, Season 3 will follow The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) as they take over Sin City.

“Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter,” the synopsis reads. “Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mesch, the Netflix original series is set in the 1980s and follows a group of misfit women who reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. The series is inspired by the real-life 1980s show GLOW, though Mesch revealed that the Netflix series would divert from the original.

“We are charting a new path,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “The more seasons we go on, the further we go from the original and that’s based on the fact that we created very different characters and now we follow our characters.”

After Season 2 ended with the members of GLOW on a bus headed to Sin City after the in-show show GLOW was canceled, Netflix announced in August of 2018 that the story wasn’t yet over.

The renewal came after the series was nominated for 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Betty Gilpin. Alison Brie also earned a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The first two seasons of GLOW are currently available for streaming. Season 3 will debut on Netflix on Friday, August 9.