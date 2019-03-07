‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Teases Nymeria’s Possible Return

Ghost may not be the only direwolf returning in Game of Thrones Season 8.

When HBO dropped the first full-length trailer for the six-episode eighth and final season of Game of Thrones on Tuesday, eagle-eyed fans not only realized that the nearly 2-minute long clip teased the fates of some lives hanging in the balance, but also the possible return of Arya Stark’s beloved direwolf Nymeria, one of only two direwolves still alive.

First pointed out by Twitter user Aryaman Raj, who provided a slowed down version of the clip, among a sea of dark colored animal legs running towards what is presumed to be the Night King’s army during the Battle of Winterfell, a pair of white legs stands out in stark contrast.

The image immediately had fans speculating that Nymeria would be returning to the North to fight alongside Arya and the others. However, several others pointed out that the legs could potentially just be that of another horse or Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost.

As fans of the series will remember, Nymeria was one of six direwolf pups found by the children of House Stark in Season 1. Grey Wind, Lady, Summer, and Shaggydog have all joined the roster of characters not fortunate enough to make it into Season 8.

While Ghost remained at Winterfell with Sansa as Jon Snow went to meet with Daenerys Targaryen on Dragonstone in Season 7, and was confirmed in October to be returning for Season 8, Nymeria’s fate was left up in the air.

After having been forced to leave in Season 1, fans didn’t get another glimpse of Nymeria until Season 7. As Arya began her trip back home, she discovered along the way that Nymeria had become a leader of a huge wolf pack in the Riverlands, and while Arya had requested that she return to Winterfell with her, Nymeria had ultimately ran off.

Although Nymeria hasn’t been confirmed to return in the final season, given that the North is preparing to face off in the largest battle yet, one that also marks the “longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film,” Nymeria returning to Winterfell with her wolf pack in tow would certainly be of help.

Taking 11 weeks of night shoots to film, the battle also marks Arya Starks first major fight scene, which required actress Maisie Williams to begin preparing for a year in advance.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.