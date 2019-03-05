‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Official Trailer Revealed

The trailer is here! HBO has released the first full-length trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Just a month ahead of the Season 8 premiere, Game of Thrones dropped a 1-minute and 53-second long trailer on Tuesday, teasing the final six episodes of the series.

Prior to its release, fans had only been given brief seconds-long glimpses of new footage along with a few teasing images. Writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss had even previously stated that they wished “there were no trailers” to avoid giving away any details regarding the upcoming season.

“I know death. He’s got many faces,” the trailer begins with a voiceover from Arya (Maisie Williams) as she runs from an unknown person with what appears to be a bloody eye. “I look forward to seeing this one.”

“They’re coming. Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t feel,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) says.

Among other things, including brief glimpses of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) arriving to Winterfell with her dragons, the trailer gives fans their first glimpse of the massive battle that has been teased and is said to be not only the series’ largest feat, but also the longest consecutive action sequence in cinematic history.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the same director behind Season 6’s epic Battle of the Bastards, the Season 8 battle took more than 50 nights to film and required some of the actors, including Williams, to begin training a year in advance. The battle has been described as “brutal” and one that will make the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

“When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won’t know how hard you worked,” producers wrote in a letter to cast and crew members who worked on the epic battle, which finished filming in April. “They won’t care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures. They’ll just understand that they’re watching something that’s never been done before. And that’s because of you. Thank you, The Producer Types.”

Game of Thrones‘ six-episode eighth season wrapped production in late August after having kicked off in 2017. The final season will consist of with lengthier runtimes than the typical hour-long episode, making each episode seem as if fans are “watching a movie.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.