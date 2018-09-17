‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington Says Finale Won’t Satisfy Everyone

You know nothing, Jon Snow – or maybe you do. According to Kit Harington, not all fans will be thrilled with the Game of Thrones series finale.

Game of Thrones is preparing to broadcast its final curtain call, and when all is said and done, series star Harington says that not every fan will be happy with how the popular HBO fantasy drama series concludes.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” Harington, who has portrayed fan favorite character Jon Snow since season one, told MTV at TIFF. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

Season eight is already being billed by many of the actors as the bloodiest season to date, with Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones, whose character Loras Tyrell died during season six’s destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor, predicting a grim ending that involves “just everyone” dying.

Given that the bodies begin to add up “one by one,” including some major players, during the six-episode final season, the popular HBO series is practically promising to leave fans in tears, though the fact that spoilers are fewer than odds of scoring a place on the Iron Throne, speculation remains about which characters will meet their end.

Mystery around that speculation was seemingly shed by Steve Kullback, one of the producers for the special effects team, who let slip during a post-ceremony interview following the special effect team’s win at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys that Tyrion Lannister does not survive. Peter Dinklage himself prophecized a potentially dire ending for his character, as well as Harington’s Jon Snow and Emilia Clark’s Daenerys Targaryen.

“He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well,” Dinklage said of the season seven finale. “He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

Season eight of GoT, the series’ final season, will be the crux of the series, with the Army of the Dead, led by the long-feared Night King, advancing his forces southward toward Westeros, where the battle for the Iron Throne continues.

Fans of the series still have a little while to wait before they can see if Harington’s warning was right or not, as Game of Thrones season eight is not set to premiere until sometime in 2019.