‘Futurama’ Star John DiMaggio Speaks out About Not Returning as Bender for Revival

Actor John DiMaggio is speaking out about his decision not to reprise his role as the foul-mouthed robot Bender in Hulu’s upcoming 20-episode Futurama revival. Just days after news broke that DiMaggio was the only cast member who didn’t sign on for the revival, DiMaggio on Tuesday evening addressed the news in a statement shared to Twitter, explaining that his decision not to return to the series due to failed contract negotiations is “about self-respect.”

DiMaggio began the Tuesday statement by offering a little clarity. The actor explained that he has been “thinking about everything that’s been going on these past months and just to be clear, I don’t think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does.” DiMaggio wrote that “negotiations are a natural part of working in show business,” and “everyone has a different strategy and different boundaries… Some accept offers, some hold their ground.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, several outlets, including Deadline, reported that Disney’s Hulu ordered 20 new episodes of the series, almost 10 years after the last new episode aired. Those reports claimed that Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman had all signed on to return. However, DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and several other characters, was said to be “finalizing” a deal to return. The actor reportedly received an offer in line with that for fellow leads West and Sagal, but DiMaggio felt the offer wasn’t competitive. While he countered the offer, negotiations stalled, and the revival was announced without him. According to Deadline, 20th Television Animation was in the process of recasting the role.

“Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my ‘Futurama’ family. It’s about self-respect,” DiMaggio continued in his Tuesday statement. “And honestly, [it’s about] being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent… I wish I could give you every detail so you would understand, but it’s not my place. Thanks again for the love everyone. Still hoping for the best.”

DiMaggio previously told ComicBook.com in August 2020 that he would love to join another Futurama reunion. At this time, DiMaggio’s possible replacement has not been announced. Created by Groening and David X. Cohen, who will both be involved in the revival, Futurama originally aired for four seasons on Fox before later being revived for four movies before Comedy Central ordered more episodes. Futurama finished its original run with 140 episodes, which are now available on Hulu. The revival is set to air in 2023.