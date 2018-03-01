Jeff Franklin Ousted From ‘Fuller House’ Amid Misconduct Allegations

Jeff Franklin has been ousted as the showrunner of Fuller House amid misconduct allegations, according to published reports.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. TV released a statement, saying, “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on ‘Fuller House.’ “

Multiple sources have reportedly indicated that Franklin’s firing stems from complaints that he was verbally abusive to staff and crew of the show, as well as that he made sexually-charged comments about his own personal life.

The sources did note that he has not been accused of sexual harassment, or sexual misconduct with staff. Staff also reportedly complained about Franklin bringing women that he was dating to the set and allowing them to have small parts in the show.

Variety also details that over two years ago Warner Bros. TV executives were notified of Franklin’s exploits and told that he “was a walking lawsuit waiting to happen.”

It is unclear if the studio investigated the claims against Franklin at that time, but it is reported that they did not initially investigate more recent claims until very recently.

At the time of this writing, Franklin does not appear to have commented on the reports or the allegations against him.

Over on Twitter, some have shared their reaction to the news, with the majority of fans simply being surprised at the news, and one person writing, “There are now consequences guys.”

Back in the late ’80s, Franklin created Full House, the predecessor to Fuller House, and that classic sitcom celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2017.

In September of 2017, Franklin wrote an article for Variety, recounting the story of how the show came to be, as well as what it was like to work on. Interestingly, he revealed something surprising in the article.

“I left Full House after five seasons and 120 episodes, under unfortunate circumstances I am legally prohibited from discussing,” Franklin wrote in the editorial.

“When I left, Full House was in the Top 3, often hitting no. 1. The following season, I believe the show quickly lost its way. Within three short years, the show lost one-third of its formerly loyal audience, the ratings plummeted, the show dropped into the 30’s and was abruptly cancelled,” Franklin added.

Lastly, Franklin lamented that “there wasn’t even a series finale” for the show, and added, “The last episode of Full House, which was built on relatable storytelling, was about an eight-year-old girl who has amnesia. How many eight-year-olds suffer from amnesia? “Full House” should have run for many, many more seasons.”