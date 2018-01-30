Netflix Renews ‘Fuller House’ for Season 4

Netflix has officially renewed Fuller House for a fourth season.

The renewal, which was first reported by TV Line and later publicly confirmed by Netflix, means that the Full House revival series will get to follow up on season 3’s two major cliffhangers.

At the end of season 3, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) acts as a surrogate for Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin)’s child, and D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve Hale (Scott Weinger) are attempting to make a long-distance relationship work.

There’s no exact release date set, but the fourth season will premiere on Netflix some time in 2018. It is unclear if season 4 will be released all at once like seasons 1 and 2 or in two parts like season 3.

Sweetin took to Instagram to react to the big news with a group shot of her two co-stars and herself.

“Well… it’s official… season 4 of Fuller House has been announced!” Sweetin wrote. “Can’t wait to get back to work with these lovely ladies (Bure and Barber) and the rest of the FH family ASAP!”

Barber also celebrated the big renewal on social media. She shared a festive dance party clip to Twitter to show her enthusiasm.

When you get official word that #FullerHouse has been picked up for Season 4! 🎉🙌🏻❤️💃🏻🕺🏻🎊 @fullerhouse @netflix pic.twitter.com/YE9WZlGmbx — Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) January 29, 2018

There’s no word on which supporting cast members will return for the new episodes, but Dave Coulier, who plays family friend Joey Gladstone, and Elias Harger, who play’s D.J.’s son Max, expressed their excitement for the renewal online.

All three seasons of Fuller House are currently streaming on Netflix.