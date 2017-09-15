Netflix Drops ‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Trailer

The third season of Fuller House arrives on Netflix Sept. 22, but fans can tide themselves over until then with a brand new trailer for the show, which dropped on Friday.

The trailer sees DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) reflecting on the paths their lives have taken over the past 30 years, a fitting moment considering this year marks Full House‘s 30th anniversary.

Fans can look forward to many of Full House‘s original cast members appearing during the season, with star Candace Cameron Bure recently sharing a group selfie to Instagram with the caption, “The gang is back together.”

The gang is back together ❤️ #FullerHouse #Season3 #September22 @netflix A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

When the trailer originally went up on Netflix, it was labeled as Season 2 of the show, which many commenters immediately noticed.

Either way, we can’t wait for the new episodes to drop — check out the show’s trailer above.

