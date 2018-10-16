‘Fuller House’: Netflix Reportedly Considering Cancellation After Season 4

Netflix might be ready to say goodbye to Fuller House sooner than expected.

The beloved reboot to classic sitcom Full House might be saying goodbye at the end of season 4, with rumors circulating that the streaming service is considering not renewing the series for a fifth season.

“No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year,” a spokesperson told TVLine regarding the rumors.

The outlet reports the fourth season finale will feature a special appearance by American Horror Story star Leslie Grossman, in a secret role that was filmed back in early September.

Season 4 is also set to feature a slew of special guest stars, including Maria Canals Barrera as Fernando’s mother, Lee Majors and Lindsay Warner as a paired of retired detectives, and Josh Peck as a hipster dad Jesse (John Stamos) meets at a daddy-and-me group for baby Pamela.

With season 4 already wrapping production, a possible cancellation could mean the series might not have a proper ending, as the series has resorted to season finale cliffhangers throughout its run.

Fuller House has been through some dramatic moments behind the scenes in between seasons 3 and 4, as series creator Jeff Franklin was fired in early 2018 following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Franklin was dismissed after multiple production members came forward about him making sexual remarks about his own personal affairs in the writers room. He was also accused of bringing women he was seeing to the set and offering small on-camera roles for them on the show.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Franklin wrote on Instagram at the time of his firing. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

At the time, series star Candace Cameron Bure spoke out about Frankklin’s firing.

“Jeff is a dear friend and he’s been a wonderful showrunner and he will be sorely missed from all of us,” Bure told Entertainment Tonight back in March. “But the show must go on. We’ll do that and I hope that we will have a great season.”

Franklin was replaced by Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar for season 4, who served as executive producers throughout the revival series’ run.

Fuller House is expected to return for its fourth season in late 2018.