‘Fuller House’ Cast Tearfully Wrap up Final Episode in Emotional Photos

The Full House saga appears to be over, as the cast and crew of the sequel series Fuller House finishing filming the fifth and final season late last week. Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos and others shared emotional posts on social media about saying goodbye to the cast. Netflix announced that Season 5 would be Fuller House‘s last earlier this year.

Fuller House has been through a difficult few months, even before production began. Last year, Full House creator Jeff Franklin was fired from the show after Warner Bros. TV received reports of sexual misconduct and “verbal abuse.” Executive producers Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar were promoted to co-showrunners.

In March 2019, Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in the college admissions cheating scandal. While Loughin and Giannulli await trial on charges related to allegedly paying bribes to get their daughters into USC, Loughlin was not welcomed back to play Aunt Becky in the final episodes.

With all that drama behind them, the cast and crew hunkered down and completed the final season of Fuller House. The season is expected to debut on Netflix before the end of the year.

Scroll on for a look at how the cast marked the last day of shooting.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget shared several photos from the final day of shooting, including this one of Cameron Bure, Barber and Sweetin hugging.

“After the final ever episode of the 5th season of Fuller House,” the comedian wrote. “This photo that Candace sent me sums it all up. So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made Fuller House such a special show for so many. Here’s to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much.”

“My Brothers”

Saget also shared this photo of himself with John Stamos and Dave Coulier from the final day of filming.

“Last night, standing in the stage door with my brothers for life— John and Dave —after filming the last episode of the 5th and final season of Fuller House. So much love for everyone involved with this show,” Saget wrote.

Andrea Barber

“The last one,” Barber wrote, alongside a photo of the entire cast and crew. “I hope each one of you reading this right now knows how much we love you, how much we appreciate you, and just how eternally grateful we are for your support over the last five (or 32) years. You are forever part of our Fuller family.”

Jodie Sweetin

Sweetin shared a selfie taken on the couch, adding, “This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart.”

“Ok now I’m sorry for making fun of you for taking this picture,” Barber joked. “I love you!!”

Candace Cameron Bure

Cameron Bure chose to share an emotional photo of herself kissing real-life husband Valeri Bure in front of the cast and crew. “Fuller House. Final bow,” Cameron Bure wrote in the caption. She also shared another photo of the cast sitting in front of the famous Full House house, adding “The door is always open.”

John Stamos

“The end of an era…again. Last night was final taping of [Fuller House],” Stamos wrote, alongside a gallery of photos. “When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) [Netflix] said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful.”

Stamos continued, “I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it. Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I can’t thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you. Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It’s been a laugh and a tear – I am grateful to the fans FOREVER! Love and mercy, John.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Juan Pablo Di Pace shared a photo with Barber.

“The last photo of Kimberlina and Fernando taken by [Teri Groves] on set last night… as I scroll through my phone and I eat my feelings at a burger joint, emotionally battered by realizing the door has finally closed on these beautiful last 5 years… [Jeff Franklin] [Warner Bros. TV] [Netflix] thank you for trusting that a guy who had never done a sitcom would end up in one like a “pig in s–” (aka in his element). And to my Kimmy… for a guy who is terrified of commitment, I never thought marriage would be so brilliant! I adore you.”