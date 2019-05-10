‘Fuller House’ Cast Possibly References Lori Loughlin During Kids’ Choice Awards

The cast of Fuller House seemed to reference Lori Loughlin‘s arrest in their acceptance speech at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Fuller House took home the award for Favorite Funny TV Show on Saturday, during Nickelodeon’s beloved award show. Several members of the cast and crew took the stage to accept the coveted orange blimp, and while in place, they gave an acceptance speech that seemed to be a subtle nod to Loughlin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,” said Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy on the series.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” added Cameron Candace Bure, who plays D.J. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

“A loving family that also sticks together also celebrates the really good times,” Bure added, relinquishing the mic to Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie.

“You’ve stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing,” Sweetin said.

The three women made no direct mention of their co-star, Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the series until recently. Still, it seemed that their speech of familial solidarity might have been aimed at Loughlin following her arrest earlier this month.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, stand accused of paying a half a million dollar bribe to a coach at the University of Southern California to gain their daughters admittance. The girls were let in under the guise of crew athletes, though neither participates in the sport.

Last week, Netflix and Warner Horizon Television officially dropped Loughlin from Fuller House, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress first inhabited the role of Becky in the 1990s, and has been on the reboot since it began. Still, it sounds like her co-stars still consider Loughlin a part of the family.

Loughlin has also been fired by the Hallmark Channel, where she had been doing increasingly more and more work in recent years.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark parent Crown Media said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production.”