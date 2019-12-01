‘Fuller House’: Candace Cameron Bure Spoils Whether or Not Olsen Twins Appear in Series Finale

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure said there is no chance that Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen will appear in the series finale. Cameron Bure and her co-stars have been saying for years that the fashion moguls have been too busy to appear in the Full House sequel series, and nothing has changed. The fifth and final season of Fuller House will be released on Netflix before the end of the year.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Now, Cameron Bure was once again asked if the Olsen twins will make a cameo.

“No, I’ve been telling you about this since Season 1,” Cameron Bure said, before the show host reminded her that most Full House fans are still holding out hope.

“I know… You guys can hang on. Have hope!” she said with a laugh. “I know the answer… I’ve given up. I mean, it’s not even ‘given up.’ I’ve just let that go awhile ago.”

In the same interview, Cameron Bure was asked what it was like to act for her co-star, Jodie Sweetin. Both Cameron Bure and Sweetin directed Fuller House episodes during its run.

“Jodie did a great job and it was really wonderful,” Cameron Bure said. “Each one of us grew within the five years of this series. So I was able to direct several episodes. Andrea [Barber] wrote an episode. Jodie directed, and so that was really incredible for all of us.”

Cameron Bure and other members of the Fuller House cast have been badgered with questions about the Olsen twins coming back ever since the series began. The Olsen twins both played Michelle Tanner on Full House, and were the only members of the original cast never to make an appearance on the sequel series.

“You heard it from me first: They will never come back!” Cameron Bure told reporters in February. “They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!”

There were several attempts to bring the Olsens out of acting retirement, but producers were never successful. The two have been busy with their fashion labels, Mary-Kate has not acted since appearing in the 2011 movie Beastly, while Ashley was last seen on the big screen in 2004’s New York Minute.

“I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up,” Full House creator Jeff Franklin, who was fired from the show due to alleged inappropriate behavior, told Us Weekly in 2017. “But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, ‘It’s always open!’ on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open. … But I think we’ve gotten enough no’s. We’re kind of done asking. But who knows? You never know in life. Who thought this whole thing could happen?”

Production on Fuller House Season 5 has already wrapped. The final episodes of the series will be released on Netflix Friday.

Photo credit: Bob D’Amico /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images