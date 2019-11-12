‘Fuller House’: Cast Members Post Emotional Look at Final Table Read for Netflix Series

The Fuller House reboot is nearing its end as the fifth and final season is set to premiere at the end of 2019. It also will mark the end of the Full House series that first began in 1987 and ran until 1995. With the cast coming back for the reboot, which first aired on Netflix with 13 episodes in 2016, it’s no wonder there were some emotions pouring out during some of the final days of filming. The stars of the show shared some of those moments for the fans to see.

Candace Cameron Bure posted a heartfelt video on Instagram in which she was speaking on set about the final shoot.

“This is it. We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard,” she said through watery eyes. “There’s no worry on our part about the future, and so I just thank you and reassure you to just have tears with us and hug along with us, ’cause that’s what we need, more the comfort and the love.”

Speaking with Us Weekly, Bure provided some insight into what the viewers will be seeing from the last installment of the hit show.

“It’s just going to wrap up and tie up loose ends with all the different relationships and characters,” she shared. “I think the audience will be really happy to feel some closure at the end of this season with where everyone is at.”

Also sharing an emotional post was Jodie Sweetin, who posted a photo of the cast on Instagram with the caption, “Only one more curtain call left….”

Sweetin spoke with Access Online about the final season, saying that she will miss working with a cast she calls her family, but knows that they will continue to keep in touch after so much time together over the years.

“I think it’s a little easier this time,” she said in the interview. “The first time, it was like ‘am I going to see [these people] again?’ … Now, we’re here for each other through thick and thin. It makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them. It’s just [missing] working with them every day.”