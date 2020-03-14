‘Frozen 2’ Coming to Disney+ Early Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, But the Reaction Isn’t All Positive

Frozen 2 was a box office smash when it hit theaters in November, and it obviously a valuable asset to the Disney catalog when it comes to being a selection on their streaming service, Disney+. However, the company’s announcement that the movie would be headed to the service three months earlier than planned received some jeers from fans. The film, which was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, was originally slated to debut on Disney+ on June 26. However, it is now slated for a Sunday arrival.

While this will give Disney fans a fresh title to watch while many are working from home and practicing social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While one would assume not having to rent or buy a physical or digital copy of Frozen 2 would be a treat for many fans of the Walt Disney Animation Studios picture, some were a tad bit irked.

Lots of people had already put down money on the film, expecting it would not be available on Disney+ until June. Some even rented just hours before the news broke. Furthermore, some non-subscribers noted that while many see the catalog addition as a gift amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was a clear ploy for the service to gain additional subscribers.

“They’re doing it as a tool to get people to sign up for Disney + while they’re stuck at home more,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “I’m just saying it’s not for the fans…it’s for the money. [laughing out loud] call it what it is. A gimmick.”

“They have to do something. Do you know how much money they are losing by closing Disney Land and Disney World?” another onlooker pointed out. “It’s all about the $$$$.”

“Gotta keep those shareholders happy,” another commenter wrote.

When you rented frozen 2 last week because you’re waiting for it to be on Disney plus & having wothdrawls THEN you hear it will be on Disney plus this weekend: pic.twitter.com/clo6A6V0m6 — Paige (@ladygray08) March 14, 2020

“so glad I rented it and now it’s at home for the second day because we didn’t finish it,” another irked fan wrote.

“So happy I Redboxed it last night,” another sarcastic fan wrote.

“Frozen 2 is coming to Disney+ on Sunday just after I rented it on iTunes and I feel like that time I bought Big Al for $130 the week before pfx lowered him down to $60 hhhhhh” a Twitter suer wrote.

“Shoot. We just rented Frozen 2 last night. Could have watched it for free (or for what we already pay for +),” another Twitter user wrote. “I was surprised that Disney + was saying they couldn’t release it until the end of June. Don’t they own it?”

“When you decide to rent Frozen 2 and then literally 30 minutes later Disney decides to announce that they’ll release it 3 months early,” another jilted Twitter user read.

However, these jeers were just a fraction of the reactions to the news. Lots of people were extremely excited to stream the film, which features the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gadd and Jonathan Groff.

“Thankfully my kids, who are home from school, can now watch this 247 times. Thank you,” one supporter wrote.

“I rented Frozen 2 on YouTube a couple days ago to watch with friends and I’ve watched it everyday until it expired and now it’s going to be on Disney+ mar 15!! I’m so hype!,” a second fan wrote.

“DISNEY+ REALLY JUST REDEEMED THEMSELVES RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!” a third, very thrilled wrote.

“Well that’s a neat little treat for all the staying-indoors-ing coming up,” a fourth wrote.

“I literally googled this today because it was what my anxiety-ridden brain needed & read June release date,” another fan wrote, noting how unexpected the reveal was. “I don’t care if they are The Man. Disney makes everything better.”

“Oh my gosh this makes me so happy. This was like my #1 pandemic wish,” yet another wrote.

Frozen 2 will be streaming on Disney plus on Sunday. No word on what additional content will be added along with it.