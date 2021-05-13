'Friends' Reunion Has Fans Buzzing After HBO Max Premiere Announced for This Month

The long-awaited Friends reunion finally has a premiere date on HBO Max, coinciding with the streaming platform's one-year anniversary. The news was met with overwhelming excitement from fans who have been itching to see the special. Friends: The Reunion was intended to be available when HBO Max launched, but the project was delayed throughout 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cast's reunion at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. HBO Max is home to the original Friends series, which ran from 1994 to 2004. The streaming platform costs $14.99 per month and includes all HBO content, plus hundreds of movies and TV shows that are part of the WarnerMedia library. It is available on most streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, iPad, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, and PS5. Friends: The Reunion is not a new episode of the show. Instead, it features cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reminiscing about their time on the classic show. A group of non-Friends stars also participated in the special to share their memories of the show, including some unexpected celebrities like Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Kit Hartington, Mindy Kaling, Cindy Crawford, and Malala Yousafzai. Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Lennon, James Michael Tyler, Larry Hankin, Christina Pickles, and Elliot Gould also participated.

