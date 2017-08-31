Netflix Renews ‘Friends From College’ for Season 2

Netflix officially revealed plans to produce a second season of the ensemble comedy Friends From College on Monday.

Why the fuck not? Season 2 is on the way. A post shared by Friends from College (@friendsfromcollege) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Netflix hasn’t elaborated on any specifics of the second season, but it’s expected to run for eight episodes, just like season one. The core ensemble including Cobie Smulders, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Jae Suh Park and Nat Faxon are expected to return.

Series creator Nicholas Stoller is also on-board for the second season and took to Twitter to share the news of the renewal.

“Next stop, season 2,” he tweeted.

Smulders seemed more than excited to return to her role as Lisa Turner. She quote-tweeted Stoller’s statement and said “The Friend Group lives on!!”

The Friend Group lives on!!! https://t.co/seoHasquqK — Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) August 21, 2017

No word on when the new season will air, but since the first season came out on July 14, a summer 2018 window seems likely.

All episodes of Friends from College are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix / David Lee