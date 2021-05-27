'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Officially Happening, Netflix Says

✖

Fans will be able to take another trip down Firefly Lane. Deadline reported on Wednesday that Netflix's Firefly Lane was renewed for Season 2. Firefly Lane, which debuted on the streaming service in February, stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Heigl and Chalke made the announcement about Firefly Lane Season 2 via YouTube. The two actors, who spoke to each other over Zoom, didn't just announce that the Netflix series would be back for Season 2. They also took some time to answer some of the most pressing questions from viewers. They began by answering a question from a user on Twitter, who asked about what Tully (Heigl) did and what happened to Johnny (Ben Lawson). Heigl then said, "Well, this person is not playing. They really want to know what the hell Tully did."

Chalke then interjected to add some insight about the situation and, particularly, Kate (Chalke) and Tully's relationship. She said that while they can't say much about the topic, they can say that it's "family-related and it has nothing to do with Johnny. Nothing." Heigl then read a question from a fan who was wondering whether there would be a Season 2. The Grey's Anatomy alum said that she often gets this question from fans. She then revealed that there would indeed be a Season 2, which prompted both of the actors to exclaim in excitement. They then shared a virtual cheers about the announcement.

"We don't have all the answers yet, but trust us, it is going to be worth the wait," Chalke said about Season 2. "And we promise all of your questions will be answered." Heigl then added a message to all of the fans of Firefly Lane, telling them, "And we are so grateful to all of you for your support, and making Firefly Lane trend #1 on Netflix." The former Scrubs star also shared her gratitude to the fans, "Yes! You guys are awesome. We love you and we can't wait to continue on this journey of Tully and Kate with all of you in Firefly Lane Season 2. Coming soon."

Firefly Lane, which was brought to series by Maggie Friedman, is based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The show revolves around two friends, Tully and Kate, whose friendship spans decades. Just as Heigl and Chalke said, Firefly Lane reached the #1 spot on Nielsen's weekly TV ratings when it originally launched on Netflix on Feb. 3.