'Firefly Lane' Canceled: Why Season 3 Isn't Happening

Netflix will not be returning to Firefly Lane. After spending two seasons following the friendship of Kate and Tully, the Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke-starring series capped its series run with Season 2, with Netflix opting not to move forward with Firefly Lane Season 3.



Based on Kristin Hannah's book of the same name, Firefly Lane stars Heigl as Tully Hart, a famous daytime talk show host, while Chalke stars as Kate Mularkey, Tully's best friend who is trying to return to work after a divorce. The series also stars Ben Lawson as Kate's husband Johnny, who is a producer on Tully's show, Beau Garrett as Tully's mother Cloud, and Yael Turman as Kate and Johnny's daughter Marah. The series premiered in February 2021, with Season 2 debuting in December 2022 and the final episodes of the two-part, 16-episode final season arriving on April 27, 2023. The series has been a massive hit for the streamer, with Firefly Lane enjoying a mutli-week stay in Netflix's Top 10 streaming charts and the final episodes garnering millions of views. Per data for the April 24-30 viewing window, the series earned 43.49 million hours viewed, per Variety. However, despite Season 2's continued success, Season 3 will not be happening, a decision that was confirmed months before Season 2 dropped.



In October 2022, Netflix announced that Firefly Lane would end with a "supersized" Season 2 consisting of 16 episodes. Although a reason for the cancellation was not provided, it turns out that it seems to be a natural ending place for the series, with Season 2 wrapping up the storyline, meaning Firefly Lane does not join Netflix's list of unfinished shows canceled before they could tie up loose ends.



While fans can't expect to see Kate and Tully back on screens for a third season, their story isn't over just yet. Hannah's book Firefly Lane actually has a sequel titled Fly Away, which (spoiler alert!) sees the characters dealing with the aftermath of Kate's death. Per the official listing for the book, the sequel picks up several years following Kate's death and finds Tully working as a celebrity news reporter and presenter while struggling to work through her grief. At this time, it seems there are no plans to adapt the book into a TV series. However, all episodes of Firefly Lane are available to stream on Netflix.