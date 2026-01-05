Final Season of Netflix Hit Series Premieres This Month

The Upshaws is coming to an end. The hit Netflix series stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, and more in the comedy.

The series follows a working-class African American family in Indiana as they struggle to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. The series is loosely based on Epps’ life in his hometown.

In a previous announcement, TVLine reported the show was renewed for a fifth and final season, dubbed “Part 7,” which will consist of 12 episodes. The Upshaws premiered in 2021. The final episodes will premiere on the streamer on Jan. 15.

“Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for (and with this fifth and final — some closure) to our Upshaws family,” co-creator and executive producer Regina Hicks said in a statement. Co-creator and star Wanda Sykes also added, “A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

In the final episodes, the family continues to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises, but still hanging on with the love that comes with family, according to Deadline.

By the end of its run, The Upshaws will wrap with 60 episodes, making it the third-longest run for a Netflix original multi-cam comedy behind The Ranch (80) and Fuller House (75).

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Epps told the LA Times the show would be successful because it’s true to life. “If you look at the show, it’s my voice. It’s who I am. It’s my city, my friends, it’s my family. It’s my everything.”

The show follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a working-class Black family in Indianapolis, Epps’ real-life hometown. Fields stars as his wife, Regina. The couple shares two young daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine) and two sons (Jermelle Simon and Diamond Lyons), the latter of whom he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis). Aside from co-creating the series, Sykes stars as Bennie’s sister-in-law.