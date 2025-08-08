Fate of ‘Goosebumps’ on Disney+ Revealed

In a surprising move, Disney+ has canceled the newest TV iteration of Goosebumps.

The series, based on R.L. Stine’s classic book series, began in October 2023 and ran for two seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television intends to shop the series to other streaming services.

The series was a ratings success for Disney+, although critics’ reviews were mixed. The first two seasons racked up 75 million hours watched in the U.S. and 43 million hours in 16 different international markets.

Unlike the 1995 adaptation of Goosebumps, this newer version did not use an anthology format. Instead, each season followed one core group of characters while adapting various stories from the book series along the way.

The first season saw five high school teens investigating a murder mystery while encountering various monsters along the way, while the second season (subtitled The Vanishing) saw two twins on a summer vacation enter an abandoned fort and stumble into a mystery about four teenagers who disappeared over 30 years ago.

The series sported plenty of big names in its cast, like Justin Long, David Schwimmer, Isa Briones, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and more.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Goosebumps are available to stream now on Disney+.