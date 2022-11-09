Fat Joe Shares His Prison Experience in 'Red Table Talk' Exclusive Clip

Fat Joe is opening up about when he was sent to prison for tax evasion. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, which features the hip-hop star talking about how he got in trouble for his taxes. He said the incident wasn't his fault and he served his time in Miami instead of New York which is where he's from. Fat Joe said he was in the same building where there were murders, leaders of cartels and other criminals. And that caught him by surprise because he assumed he was going to do "some Marta Stewart style s—."

"For the first time, Joe opens up about what happened the night he moved out at age 14, the betrayal he says turned his heart 'black', the high price of living a life of crime and the deal he made with his wife of 27 years," the official synopsis states. "He weighs in on the rappers who have been senselessly gunned down and reveals the recent advice he gave to Kanye West. It's a raw, revealing and hilarious conversation only Fat Joe could bring, proving why he's known as the G.O.A.T. of hip-hop storytelling."

Fat Joe (real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena) began his rap career in the early 1990s with the group Diggin; in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.). He released his first solo album in 1993 but burst onto the scene in 2002 with the song "What's Luv" which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fat Joe is also known for hits such as "Get It Poppin," "Make It Rain," "Another Round" and "All the Way Up."

In 1997, Fat Joe launched the record label called Terror Squad Productions and signed artists such as Remy Ma, Dj Khaled and the late Big Pun. In his career, Fat Joe has earned four Grammy Award nominations and an MTV Video Music Award nomination in 2002.

"I grew up where hip hop was born," Fat Joe said during an appearance on NPR. "You know, so when you look at Saudi Arabia and you see them going around Mecca, I was born in the Mecca. So Grandmaster Flash, who is one of the three founders of hip hop – it's Afrika Bambaataa, Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash – my brother was his crate boy. When he would go DJ at the legendary jams, my brother would carry milk crates that had vinyl. That's my brother, my blood brother, my brother Angel. They call me Little Angel when they see me, Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel, they call me Little Angel." The Fat Joe Episode of Red Table Talk premieres Wednesday (Nov. 9) on Facebook Watch.