'Carpool Karaoke: The Series:' The Bacon Brothers Sing 'Play!' In Season 5 Exclusive Clip

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back with new episodes, and The Bacon Brothers are joining in on the fun. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon signing the song "Play!" while cruising in the city. The Bacon Brothers are two of the many guests that will appear in the new set of Season 5 episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which will start streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 9. The other guest on the show will be Ciara, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson and the cast of For All Mankind.

The Bacon Brothers have been working as a music duo since 1994. In a 2020 interview with The Big Takeover, Kevin talked about what made him want to become a musician. "[Michael] is nine years older than me, and was a trained musician playing cello from the time he was a little boy," Kevin said. "He was writing songs. So when you see that from an older sibling, you say, 'Well, I think I want to do that.'

"And the truth is, I would say a lot of people flirt with the idea of becoming a musician. I think a lot of people look at pop stars, rock stars, hip-hop stars, and as a kid you go, 'That sounds really good!" Sometimes you go a little bit more toward the athlete thing, or every once in a while, someone says, "I want to be an actor.' But I think a lot of people in America, we are drawn to the power of that kind of music celebrity and we aspire to have a piece of that."

In the same interview, Michael said music is something he enjoyed since he was a kid. "We were brought up in a household that encouraged any kind of the arts," Hh said. "I clearly had an enormous love for music, particularly instruments. When I first started out, I just loved instruments. At that time, mid '60s when I was in college, you didn't go into pop music. That's not something you did. There was no path for that. You could have fun with it and go to play in a cover band at a fraternity, or something like that."

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiered in 2017 on Apple Music before it was moved to Apple TV+ in May this year. The show has been a huge success as it has won five Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on a segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden.