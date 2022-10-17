Fans of 'The Kardashians' Call out Hulu for Editing Kim Kardashian's Business Advice Backlash

The Kardashians viewers have some thoughts about the recent episode of the Hulu series. The episode in question followed the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's comments about work that she made during the family's interview with Variety. Some Reddit users noted that the show edited out a part of Kim's statement, and they're speaking out about it.

As many will recall, Kim made waves when she gave her advice to women in business. During the interview with her family, she said, "I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Kourtney Kardashian agreed with her, saying, "That's so true." Kim continued to give her advice, saying that people should specifically try to avoid "toxic work environments."

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life," Kim said. "No toxic work environments and show up and do the work." However, when The Kardashians covered this drama, they left out some parts of Kim's spiel. In particular, Reddit users noted that the show did not include Kim saying, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Viewers weighed in on the surprising edit, as many have already seen how the Variety interview went down.

One individual wrote, "I noticed that they changed it. I stopped watching right after that." Another commented, "They know exactly what they're doing. They know that by not adding that line into the show, it wouldn't be as difficult to explain away. It doesn't matter though. Their target audience really does not see how calculating they really are." While viewers are concerned about this edit, Kim did issue an apology amidst all of the backlash that she received for it. She appeared on Good Morning America and said that the quote was "taken out of context," per Deadline.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do," Kim said. "It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way." She continued to explain the quote, telling anchor Robin Roberts, "That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context. That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."