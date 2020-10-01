✖

The Netflix adult animation series F is For Family has been renewed for one final season at the streaming service. According to Variety, F is For Family will end with Season 5. The series premiered in 2015, and was co-created by comedian Bill Burr, who voices Frank Murphy, the family's patriarch. It is said to be loosely inspired by his real-life childhood and family life.

In a statement on the news, Burr said, "Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen. Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!" Burr and Price created the show together, with Vaughn signed on as an Executive producer.

Price issued a personal statement as well, writing, "Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys. I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world." Vaughn added, "It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up."

He went on to say, "It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season. A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey." In addition to his behind-the-scenes role, Vaughn also voiced Chet Stevenson, a neighbor of the Murphy family.

While Burr voiced the Murphy family father, mom Sue is voiced by iconic actress Laura Dern. The Murphy children are voiced by Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, and Debi Derryberry. Breaking Bad actor Jonathan Banks later joined as William "Big Bill" Murphy: Frank's 73-year-old father. Other regulars include Sam Rockwell, Mo Collins, Kevin Michael Richardson, Trevor Devall, and Phil Hendrie. F is for Family has also featured recurring and guest voices by Michael K. Williams, Allison Janney, Will Sasso, and Snoop Dogg.