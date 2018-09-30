Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix Tonight

Netflix is ditching some major titles on in October, and tonight is your last chance to check them out before they’re gone.

Netflix’s catalogue undergoes period changes, with old titles phasing out to make room for the new. The cycle has become more and more pronounced as the streaming service picks up steam, becoming one of the biggest juggernauts in the entertainment industry. This month, the turnover is bringing in some amazing new content, but some beloved movies and cult classics are unfortunately on their way out as well.

One of the saddest Netflix departures of October is Freaks and Geeks. The cult classic series went just one season back in 1999 when it was on the air at NBC. While it did not get enough traction to continue at the time, it has become a legendary TV artifact and a staple in the age of binge-watching. The show helped launch the career of some of today’s most successful actors, both in TV and movies. It launched or advanced the careers of Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, Martin Starr and John Francis Daley, among others.

Unfortunately for binge-watchers, re-watchers and those just hearing about Freaks and Geeks, the series is leaving Netflix on Monday. Along with it, all six season of White Collar are leaving as well. The USA Network drama ran from 2009 to 2014, picking up a dedicated audience and filling a serious gap in the American political TV diet. White Collar followed a career con artist forced to work with the FBI, helping them catch lesser criminals in exchange for his freedom.

Outside of those two series, most of the titles leaving Netflix this month are movies. There are many great titled bidding farewell to streaming audiences, from decades-old classics to recent smash hits. There are also plenty of movies leaving that are not necessarily “good” by any objective measure, but worth the watch out of curiosity, or just to say you’ve seen it. Among these is The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence — a film with a heinous but unforgettable premise that captured the American imagination for a while.

Here is the complete list of movies leaving Netflix on Oct. 1:



21



Adventureland



Akira



Bad Boys



Boogie Nights



Cinderella Man



Curse of Chucky



Eyes Wide Shut



Full Metal Jacket



Guess Who



Inside Man



Let Me In



Life Is Beautiful



Menace II Society



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Sin City



Stealth



The Adventures of Tintin



The Clan



The Family Man



The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence



The Lost Boys



The Rugrats Movie



Trading Places

Netflix explains the reason why titles come and go from its catalogue concisely on its Help Center. For one thing, even the massively popular streaming service cannot afford to keep everything on its servers indefinitely.

The bigger issue, however, is licensing agreements. Netflix licenses TV shows and movies for a predetermined period when they join the catalogue. When the contract ends, either Netflix or the party holding rights to the title can decide not to renew it. If their meticulously metrics show that not a lot of viewers are taking advantage of a title, Netflix likely will not shell out to hold onto it. By the same token, if the rights holder sees a more lucrative distribution opportunity, they will opt for that instead.

Be sure to check out the more cheerful list of titles coming to Netflix on Oct. 1 as well!