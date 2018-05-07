Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Despite the warmer weather and fresh air, Netflix is giving subscribers every reason to stay indoors during the first weekend of May.

The first weekend of May is adding up to be a great weekend for binge watching, with streaming giant Netflix rolling out a list of new titles that has more than enough options to satiate everybody’s genre cravings. Among the anticipated debuts is the second season of Netflix Original series Kong: King of the Apes, Danish dystopian thriller The Rain, and a new installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

Want to see what else is being added? Keep scrolling to see all of the additions coming to Netflix this weekend.

Coming 5/4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

“Comedy icon Carol Burnett returns to TV with a panel of clever kids, who help adults and celebrity guests solve their problems with brutal honesty.”

Anon

“In a future where technology has rendered privacy obsolete, a detective investigates a serial assassin who has been deleted from all visual records.”

Busted!: Season 1

“Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?”

Dear White People: Volume 2

“Students at an Ivy League school grapple with relationship drama, identity crises and racial tensions in this satirical series.”

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

“A special bond between boy and ape kicks off an epic tale full of heroic rescues, narrow escapes and showdowns with an army of robotic dinosaurs.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

“TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions in this monthly talk show.”

The newest installment of the popular series will feature actress, comedian, writer, and producer Tina Fey.

Coming 5/4 – 5/5

Avail. 5/4/18



The Rain: Season 1

“Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia’s population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety – and answers.”

Avail. 5/5/18

Faces Places

“Director Agnes Varda and photographer/muralist J.R. journey through rural France and form an unlikely friendship.”

What’s Leaving

Unfortunately, the addition of new titles to the Netflix library means that the streaming service has had to do some spring cleaning. While no titles are making an exit this weekend, dozens of titles made their last airings on the streaming platform this week. Among the dozens of titles the left are a handful of Disney films and other popular, critically acclaimed shows and movies.

In total, 46 titles have departed the streaming service in the past week, including favorites such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, Ocean’s Eleven, Silent Hill, the three movies in Disney’s The Cheetah Girls series, and all High School Musical movies.

What Was Added This Week

While a large number of titles have sadly departed with the ushering in of May, Netflix has already added a ton of titles to replace them.



Avail. 5/1/18:

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes – NETFLIX FILM

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2



Avail. 5/2/18:

Jailbreak