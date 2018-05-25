Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Netflix library is about to get fuller with the addition of several new titles set to hit the shelves this weekend. As the work week nears its end, Netflix is stocking its library with plenty of options to help subscribers sit back and enjoy the three-day weekend. Once again dipping its toes into the world of comedy, the streaming giant is adding several titles that promise to fill the room with laughter. Netflix is also throwing in a bit of nostalgia with the return of another popular series, The Toys That Made Us. If laughs and a blast from the past are not up your alley, several other additions dabbling in animated series and drama are coming this weekend, too. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Ibiza Netflix is promising plenty of laughs with its latest adventure into the world of comedy: Ibiza. The film, directed by Alex Richanbach and starring Gillian Jacobs, is a lady-centric comedy about Harper, a single New Yorker whose work trip to Spain gets upended when she meets a famous DJ. Determined to secure the man of her dreams, Harper follows her new love interest to Ibiza, with her two best friends tagging along. The film, which has been likened to Girls Trip, Bridesmaids, and The Sweetest Thing, will be available for streaming beginning Friday, May 25.

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life Proving that it is a weekend for laughs, the streaming platform is also debuting its original special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. Starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy special showcases the duo's live performance from Feb. 23 at their tour date in Greenville, South Carolina. With some banjo playing, teasing about an accolade of nonexisting awards, and a brief appearance of Short's celebrity interview character Jiminy Glick, the special is promising laughter. Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life will be joining the Netflix library on Friday.

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 After debuting the four-episode documentary series last December, Netflix is returning with the nostalgia-evoking The Toys That Made Us. After exploring the origin and history of the Star Wars toy empire, Barbie, He-Man/Masters of the Universe, and G.I. Joe, the second season of the series, the brainchild of Brian Volk-Weiss, will delve into the origin and history of popular toys LEGOs, Hello Kitty, Transformers, and Star Trek. Season 2 of The Toys That Made Us will debut on Netflix on Friday, May 25.

Trollhunters: Part 3 Guillermo del Toro's animated series Trollhunters is returning for part 3 on Friday. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning original series is set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, where two worlds collide: the human world and the troll world, where an epic battle between good and bad lies. The series' third season will see the fates of both human and troll civilizations hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the Trollhunters race to stop Gumar and the resurrected Morgana from "bringing about the Eternal Night and shrouding the world in darkness forever." Joining the series' third and final installment are Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch.

Sara's Notebook Joining the list of films on the streaming platform, Sara's Notebook will make its debut on Saturday, May 26. The Netflix film, directed by Norberto Lopez Amado and written by Norberto Lopez Amado, follows the story of Laura, a lawyer from Madrid who travels to Africa in search of her missing younger sister, Sara, after new clues about her disappearance arise. Following a clue offered by a single photo that shows a blurred image of Sara in mining town in Eastern Congo, Laura leaves everything that she knows behind and travels to Kinshasa, entering the territory of the Lords of War.

The Break with Michelle Wolf Starring Michelle Wolf, this one half-hour episode per week series takes "a break from the seriousness of late-night comedy," combining sketches with live comedy and in-studio guests to poke fun at everything and everybody. Executive produced by Wolf, Dan Powell, Christine Nangle, and Daniel Bodansky, The Break with Michelle Wolf is set to debut on Sunday, May 7.

What's Leaving Netflix subscribers are getting lucky this weekend, as the streaming service is not parting ways with any titles. However, Netflix is saying goodbye to several series after giving them the cancellation ax. Among the shows scrapped by the streaming giant are teen misfit drama Everything Sucks, producer Chuck Lorre's Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed, Girlboss, Gypsy, and The Get Down.