﻿Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

If spring showers are threatening to keep you indoors this weekend, Netflix has just the fix to keep you occupied.

Keeping up with its ambitious production goals – they have intentions to produce and release an estimated 700 TV shows and movies – this weekend’s additions are all Netflix Original series and films spanning several different genres, including comedy, true crime, and even a few talk shows. From educational series to a few additions that are guaranteed to give you a few laughs, the streaming service is serving up a handful of new titles beginning Friday.

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming back for another season of entertaining scientific insight.



Bill Nye Saves the World, slated to debut its third season on Friday, May 11, is a talk show with the fan-favorite scientist that focuses on a slew of topics and the impact that science has on the world. Among the topics to be included in the third season are evolution climate change, synthetic meat, and the sinking of Mexico City.



Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul F. Tompkins, and others will join Bill Nye in the series’ third season.

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Netflix has found its niche in the true crime drama, and its newest addition, Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist, is already earning rave reviews.



The new docu-drama explores the 2003 death of Brian Wells, who is better known as the pizza bomb bank robber, who robbed a PNC bank and then completed a series of other tasks before the bomb locked around his neck exploded. The new Netflix series explores the crime and those behind it and is touted as proving that “there’s more to the conspiracy and murders than was ever thought.”



Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist will be made available for streaming on Friday.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

For those looking for something for the kiddos, the fifth season of animated series Spirit Riding Free is coming to Netflix on Friday.



The series, based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, follows Lucky, a young girl who has moved from the city and is adjusting to life in the country. After forming a tight bond with wild horse Spirit, the two embark on a series of adventures with friends Pru and Abigail.



The fifth season of the series will see Lucky embarking on a new adventure – joining the circus.

The Kissing Booth

On Friday, Netflix is introducing a new rom-com based on author Beth Reekle’s coming-of-age novel of the same name.



The Kissing Booth, a Netflix feature film, follows 16-year-old Elle Evans who, after having never been kissed, ends up in a kissing booth with her long-time crush, Flynn. Suddenly finding herself in a forbidden romance as Flynn is her best friend’s brother, Elle discovers the ups and downs of relationships.

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

For those looking for a family series or something educational for the kids, Netflix has you covered with The Who Was? Show.



The series, based on Penguin Books’ bestselling Who Was? children’s book series, is a historical comedy sketch series. Throughout the course of the season, children will be introduced to figures of the past, including key leaders, innovators, creative trendsetters, and other historical figures, all while placing them and their importance into the context of today’s world.



The Who Was? Show is set to be made available for streaming beginning Friday, May 11.

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

On Sunday, Netflix is bringing comedian Ali Wong back for a round two, with the premiere of Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife.



The special, Wong’s second on Netflix following her 2016 special Baby Cobra, takes an honest and comedic look at motherhood, just in time for Mother’s Day. Throughout the special, Wong, still sporting a baby bump, reveals the hilarious truths of marriage and motherhood.

What’s Leaving

Thankfully, Netflix subscribers will not have to forfeit a long list of titles in order to welcome in the new, as only a single title is leaving the streaming service this weekend.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, will be saying goodbye to its run on the streaming giant on Saturday, May 12. Make sure you get a last watch in before it is gone for good!

What Was Added This Week

While this weekend is seeing plenty of additions, this past week also saw another title being added to the shelves. Dirty Girl, the comedy of a teen girl on a search to find her father, was made available for streaming on Wednesday, May 9. The addition followed the addition of dozens of other titles in the beginning of the month.