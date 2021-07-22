Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2021

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. The biggest draw in August is the premiere of Warner Bros. and DC's The Suicide Squad, which debuts on HBO Max on Aug. 5, the same day it arrives in theaters. The movie features some of the same characters as 2016's Suicide Squad, but the new film is not a sequel and is its own standalone movie.

HBO Max will also debut the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence on the same day it premieres in theaters, Aug. 20. Other new arrivals include a number of HBO Max original and movies including both adaptations of The Great Gatsby and the first three Jurassic Park films. Scroll through to see what's on the way in August.