Everything Coming To Shudder in October 2023

The countdown to Halloween is officially on, and this October, there's no better place to stream your way to Oct. 31 than Shudder. In October 2023, the streamer is set to expand its collection of horror titles with dozens of new TV series, films, and Shudder originals, giving subscribers enough frights to last the entire month. Shudder wasted no time in getting the month started with a frightful note, stocking several licensed titles – including Dead End, Killer Clowns from Outer Space, Evil Dead II, and Spirit Halloween – during the first two days of the month. Along with more licensed titles, including the Saw franchise, October will also see several Shudder originals. After debuting the latest installment to the V/H/S franchise on Oct. 6, V/H/S/85, Shudder will drop the new original Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, the newest addition to the scary found-footage horror franchise, on Oct. 30. The lead-up to the film's debut will be marked with the additions of titles including Hell House LLC: The Director's Cut, Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, and Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire earlier in the month. On the TV side of things, Shudder will debut the fourth season of Greg Nicotero's Shudder anthology series Creepshow, with Joe Bob set to host two Shudder specials, The Last Drive In: Halloween 45th Anniversary and Joe Bob's Helloween. Horror fans hoping to binge through Shudder's upcoming arrivals, as well as its existing content catalogue, this Halloween season will need a Shudder subscription. You can stream Shudder unlimited via the monthly plan for just $6.99 per month, or save with a yearly membership for $71.88. Shudder also offers a free seven-day trial. The streaming service is also offered for free as part of AMC+, which costs $8.99 monthly or $83.88 annually.

New Movies - 'V/H/S/85' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Starring: "Feddy Rodriguez, Dani Deetté, Justen Jones, Rolando Davila-Beltran

Synopsis: "The next installment in the infamous found footage anthology franchise, V/H/S 85 is an ominous mixtape blending never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten 80s."

New Movies - 'The Puppetman' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Starring: Michael Paré, Caryn Richman, Alyson Gorske

Synopsis: "The Puppetman is a convicted killer on death row. He has always maintained his innocence saying it was an evil force controlling his body as he slaughtered his victims. Now Michal, the killer's daughter, begins to suspect that there may be some truth to her father's claim when those around her begin to die in brutal ways. All hope rests on her shoulders to break The Puppetman's curse."

New Movies - 'Night of the Hunted' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Starring: Camille Rowe

Synopsis: "When an unsuspecting woman (Camille Rowe, No Limit) stops at a remote gas station in the dead of night, she's made the plaything of a sociopathic sniper with a secret vendetta. To survive she must not only dodge his bullets and fight for her life, but also figure out who wants her dead and why..."

New Movies - 'When Evil Lurks' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Starring: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Eduardo Salomón, Silvia Sabater

Synopsis: "Shudder's first Spanish-language Original from Demián Rugna (Terrified) is a rural possession thriller revolving around timeless horror concepts and adding contemporary twists. Set in a remote village, two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. After warning the neighbors in town, they decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno."

New Movies - 'Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor' Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Synopsis: "In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland County, NY, site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders that have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC."

Specials and Series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978)

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Synopsis: "Joe Bob celebrates the 45th anniversary of this iconic horror film." Creepshow Season 4

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Synopsis: "Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic returns for a new season and is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page..." Joe Bob's Helloween

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Synopsis: "Horror legend Joe Bob Briggs and his co-host Darcy the Mail Girl celebrate the spooky season in style – with a demonic double-feature sure to get your blood pumping and one very scary special guest. " The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Synopsis: "Horror's new icons The Boulet Brothers' are on the hunt to find the world's next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, the challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances promise to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world."