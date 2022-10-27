Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2022

With October winding to a close, Amazon Prime Video has its sights set on November. Although the streamer already has an impressive streaming catalog, it will debut a massive list of new original and licensed material available to stream in November, giving subscribers plenty of reasons to be thankful. November will be a major one for films on Prime Video, with the streaming library seeing the arrival of sever major pictures, including the star-studded movie The People We Hate At Weddings and Emily Blunt-starring film The English. Perhaps most exciting, though, will be the addition of My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. On the TV side of things, rime Video watches can expect to see new seasons of The Mindy Project, Season 2 of Judy Justice, and the premiere of the family-friendly competition series Play-Doh Squished. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in November.

Nov. 1 Nov. 1

Nov. 2 - Nov. 4 Nov. 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) Nov. 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Nov. 4

El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022)

"The new season of El Presidente takes place across Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa and features the origins of FIFA's transcendence from a simple sports organization into a commercial and political powerhouse. At the center of the story is former FIFA president João Havelange, the improbable Brazilian outsider who usurped power from the Europeans and held the reigns of control at FIFA for nearly three decades, transforming the organization into the juggernaut we know today." My Policeman (2022)

"A tale of forbidden romance and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows the relationships between three people-policeman Tom (Harry Styles/Linus Roache), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett)-and their emotional journey spanning decades." prevnext

Nov. 9 - Nov. 10 Nov. 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)

"Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast." Nov. 10

Autumn Beat (2022)

"Autumn Beat is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of Tito and Paco, two brothers who grew up in Milan with the same dream: to break into the world of rap and be heard through music. The duo seem destined for success-Paco is a born performer and Tito knows how to write like no other-but ambition, life, and love for the same woman will test their bond. This exciting, three-decade-long story stars Hamed Seydou, Abby 6ix, Geneme, Juliet Joseph, Dylan Magon, Mohamed Diallo, Marco Renna, Mamy Seny Gueye, Francesco Danquah, and Mafoku Michelle Cloe Kengne, with the extraordinary participation of Gué and the presence of some of the most interesting names in the Italian rap scene." Warm Bodies (2013) prevnext

Nov. 11 - Nov. 15 Nov. 11

The English (2022)

"The English is an epic chase Western which takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), come together in 1890 mid America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination-the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea, The Shadow Line) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner, A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live." From the Top of My Lungs (2022)

"A romantic comedy that follows five friends of different ages and marital status who come together to express their sadness through song. A close group of friends who meet again in a wedding and after a series of unfortunate events, they end up singing on stage, not knowing how this would change their lives forever." Mammals (2022)

"In this darkly comedic drama from writer, Jez Butterworth, revelations and secrets come to light and the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we've found 'the one'? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren't we all just mammals?" La Caida / Dive (2022)

"La Caída is a nuanced story about the complexities of relationships in which Mariel (Souza) is a veteran elite diver who has one last chance at the Olympic Games. However, when a terrible truth comes to light, Mariel faces her biggest personal question: Is winning her true dream?" Nov. 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

"The Mindy Project is a single-camera comedy from Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer and New York Times best-selling author Mindy Kaling that follows a woman who, despite having a successful career, is unlucky in love and desperately needs to get her personal life back on track before her friends and colleagues are forced to stage an intervention." prevnext

Nov. 16 - Nov. 22 Nov. 16

Pasos de héroe (2016) Nov. 18

The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

"In this hilariously raunchy comedy, dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did." Busco Novia (2021) Nov. 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

"In the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom, the adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making." prevnext