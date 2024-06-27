Everything Coming to Prime Video in July 2024

The Prime Video schedule for July 2024 is here! Amazon's streaming service is already home to thousands of movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies, licensed titles, and programming from partners via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions – and next month, the content catalog is set to expand even further. Prime subscribers browsing the Prime Video library will see several new big-name titles popping up. Next month, Emma Roberts will become the only hope for the NASA space program when Space Cadet, an original romcom produced by Jon Berg and Greg Silverman and directed by Liz W. Garcia, drops. July will also bring with it the premiere of Seth Rogen's animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the comedian's 2016 R-rated comedy feature, and Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black, an Amazon MGM Studios thriller starring Meagan Good and Cory Hardric. Other titles hitting the platform next month include 13 Going On 30, Animal House, Billy Madison, Breakfast at Tiffany's, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, No Country for Old Men, several Rocky and Star Trek films, and more. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in June.

July 1 July 1

JAG S1-10 (1995)

The Chosen S4 (2024)

The Way West (1995)

Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3 (2020)

13 Going On 30 (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)

A Separation (2011)

Absence of Malice (1981)

American Outlaws (2001)

Amistad (1997)

Animal House (1978)

Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bananas (1971)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Chato's Land (1972)

Code Of Silence (1985)

Collide (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Colors (1988)

Cruel Intentions (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Death at a Funeral (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Easy Rider (1969)

El Dorado (1967)

Event Horizon (1997)

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

From Here To Eternity (1953)

Fury (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Gladiator (2000)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hang 'Em High (1968)

Hannibal (2001)

Hard Target (1993)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Jagged Edge (1985)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Justin Bieber's Believe (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love & Mercy (2015)

Masquerade (1988)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mermaids (1990)

Missing Link (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)

My Left Foot (1990)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Non-Stop (2014)

Original Sin (2001)

Picture This (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Savages (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)

Seventh Son (2015)

Shane (1953)

Skyscraper (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Split (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Spy Game (2001)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact(1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Ted (2012)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Awful Truth (1937)

The Babysitter(995)

The Black Stallion (1971)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

The Bone Collector(1999)

The Bridge At Remagen(1969)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Caine Mutiny (1954)

The Comedian (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The High Note (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The King of Staten Island (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Other Guys (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Remains Of The Day (1993)

The Running Man (1981)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Turning (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

They Might Be Giants(1971)

Timeline (2003)

Trainspotting (1996)

Unforgiven (1992)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wanderlust (2012)

Wayne's World (1992)

Witness (1985)

Young Adult (2011)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

July 2 - July 5 July 2

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

The Beekeeper (2024) July 3

Yankees on Prime Video (2024) July 4

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Space Cadet (2024) July 5

NWSL on Prime Video (2024)

Temptation Island Mexico (2024)

July 9 - July 15 July 9

Sam Morril: You've Changed (2024) July 10

Yankees on Prime Video (2024) July 11

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black (2024) July 12

Every Family (2024)

July 18 - July 25 July 18

My Spy The Eternal City (2024) July 19

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (2024) July 23

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Irresistible (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads July 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads July 25

Troppo S2 (2024)

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (2024)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023)