Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2021

Peacock is planning to kick off the new year in a big way. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year's Eve, the streaming service will begin adding the first of what will be dozens of additions to its content catalogue for January 2021, and the start of the new year is proving to be a big one for the young streaming service. Having officially launched in July, NBCUniversal's streaming service already boasts an impressive library that includes the likes of Suits, Yellowstone, Everybody Loves Raymond, and plenty of others. In January, that already-impressive catalogue will expand with some highly-anticipated additions, including The Office. The Steve Carell-starring hit comedy is set to leave Netflix and head to Peacock on Jan. 1. January will also bring with it the additions of the OneChicago franchise and three Jurassic Park films, as well as plenty of others that are sure to keep viewers occupied. Fans can stream select titles on Peacock for free, and the service also offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once that trial is up, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month. That tier unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, including all season of The Office. Subscribers also have the option to go ad-free by upgrading to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2021 (an * denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Weekly, Daily, and Ongoing Peacock Originals The Amber Ruffin Show – New episodes drop every Friday

at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Brother From Another – Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET Zerlina – Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET Ongoing – Premier League, Skiing, Premiership Rugby, Supercross and Figure Skating events prevnext

Coming 1/1 2012, 2009*

Away We Go, 2009*

Baby Mama, 2008*

Balto, 1998*

Baseketball, 1998*

Born On The Fourth of July, 1989*

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Buried, 2010*

Burlesque, 2010*

Burn After Reading, 2008*

Cabin Fever, 2003*

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, 2009*

Cape Fear, 1991*

Casino, 1995*

Cloak & Dagger, 1984*

The Condemned, 2007*

Definitely, Maybe, 2008*

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003*

Delta Farce, 2007*

Drag Me to Hell, 2009*

Dragon Blade, 2015*

Duplicity, 2009*

E.T., 1982*

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fletch, 1985*

Fletch Lives, 1989*

Freeheld Documentary, 2007*

Freeheld Feature, 2015*

Frost/Nixon, 2008*

Funny People, 2009*

Green Zone, 2010*

Half Baked, 1998*

Hamlet 2, 2008*

Howard the Duck, 1986*

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007*

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013*

Inside Man, 2006*

The Island, 2006*

Johnny English, 2003*

Jumanji, 1995*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*

Kicking and Screaming, 2005*

Knocked Up, 2007*

Land of the Dead, 2006*

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*

Love Actually, 2003*

Lucy, 2014

Major Payne, 1995*

Mamma Mia!, 2008*

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983*

Nanny McPhee, 2006*

Nany McPhee Returns, 2010*

Non-Stop, 2014

Peter Pan, 2003*

Pride and Prejudice, 2005*

Promised Land, 2012*

Psycho, 1998*

Psycho II, 1982*

Pyscho III, 1986*

Repo Men, 2010*

Schindler’s List, 1993*

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Skinwalkers, 2007*

Something New, 2006*

State of Play, 2009*

The Strangers, 2008

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000*

The Big Wedding, 2013*

The Bourne Identity, 2002*

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*

The Express, 2008

The Holiday, 2006*

The Land Before Time, 1988

The Motorcycle Diaries, 2004

The Pirated Who Don’t Do Anything, 2008

The Producers, 2005*

The Walking Dead, 1995

The Wolfman, 2010

They Live, 1988*

Traffic, 2001*

Wanted, 2008*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

Wishmaster, 1997*

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies, 1999*

Wishmaster 3: Sword of Justice, 2001

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled, 2002*

Zombieland, 2009*

The Office, Seasons 1-9* (NBC)

The Office: Superfan Episodes

Coming 1/2 – 1/8 Avail. 1/2/21:

Chicago Fire, Seasons 1-8 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Seasons 1-5 (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Seasons 1-7 (NBC) Avail. 1/6/21:

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2 begins streaming (NBC)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1 now exclusively streaming on Peacock Avail. 1/7/21:

Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 (Bravo) Avail. 1/8/21:

The Amber Ruffin Show (New episodes drop every Friday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET)

"THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy." Mr. Mayor, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Sox, 2013

Dear Dictator, 2017

Black and Cuba, 2015

Boys of Summer, 2010

Coming 1/9 – 1/11 Avail. 1/9/21:

NFL Wildcard Game (NBC) Avail. 1/11/21:

LIT Entertainment News channel

"Your new go-to destination for up-to-the-minute celebrity stories and entertainment news. LIT snoops, scoops and breaks live exclusives, and deep dives into the trending social media conversation with whip-smart commentary, original takes and upbeat, fun conversation, plus updated entertainment headlines every 15 minutes. LIVE weekdays from 12pm ET / 9am PT. All the tea, all the time." Geography Club, 2013

About Scout, 2015

Bare Knuckle Brawler, 2019

Breakdown Lane, 2017

Claire in Motion, 2016

Coldwater, 2013

Dark Sense, 2019

Eco-Terrorist: Battle for Our Planet, 2019

Fair Haven, 2016

Hollywood Chaos, 2013

Honeyglue, 2015

Lake Alice, 2019

Last Seen In Idaho, 2018

Laurence Anyways, 2012

Lost Child, 2017

Moss, 2017

Porcupine Lake, 2017

Sins of Our Youth, 2014

Sleeping with the Fishes, 2013

Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013

The Fields, 2011

The Merry Gentleman, 2008

The Odd Way Home, 2013

To Life (A La Vie), 2014

We are Boats, 2018

Slide Coming 1/12 – 1/27 Avail. 1/12/21:

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Season 2 begins streaming (NBC) Avail. 1/13/21:

US Championships Figure Skating Avail. 1/15/21:

The Amber Ruffin Show (new episode) Avail. 1/16/21:

A Serious Man, 2009*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*

Hanna, 2011*

Supercross events begin streaming

Speed Skating events begin streaming Avail. 1/18/21:

On The Trail: Joe Biden’s Long Road to the White House (NBC News) Avail. 1/22/21:

The Amber Ruffin Show (new episode) Avail. 1/27/21:

La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)

