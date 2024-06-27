Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2024

The cost of a Paramount+ subscription may be about to rise in August, but not before the streamer grows its already impressive mountain of content. With June drawing to a close, the Paramount Global streamer has unveiled the full list of originals, movies, and series set to stream on the platform in July 2024.

Paramount+ will head back to Bikini Bottom next month for Season 2 of its original SpongeBob SquarePants sequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. The streamer will be setting up camp in Bikini Bottom it seems, with July also bringing both SpongeBob SquarePants Season 13 and The Patrick Star Show Season 1. Outside of the beloved animated franchise, July at Paramount+ will also bring the premiere of Memory, the Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard-starring drama Memory, the two-part docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken premiere, Mafia Spies, and more. The lineup of July offerings also includes A Good Day to Die Hard, Blades of Glory, Charlie's Angels, The Baby-Sitters Club, Zero Dark Thirty, and several Star Trek titles.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).