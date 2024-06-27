Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2024
'Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years' Season 2, the Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard-starring film 'Memory,' and more hit Paramount+ next month.
The cost of a Paramount+ subscription may be about to rise in August, but not before the streamer grows its already impressive mountain of content. With June drawing to a close, the Paramount Global streamer has unveiled the full list of originals, movies, and series set to stream on the platform in July 2024.
Paramount+ will head back to Bikini Bottom next month for Season 2 of its original SpongeBob SquarePants sequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. The streamer will be setting up camp in Bikini Bottom it seems, with July also bringing both SpongeBob SquarePants Season 13 and The Patrick Star Show Season 1. Outside of the beloved animated franchise, July at Paramount+ will also bring the premiere of Memory, the Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard-starring drama Memory, the two-part docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken premiere, Mafia Spies, and more. The lineup of July offerings also includes A Good Day to Die Hard, Blades of Glory, Charlie's Angels, The Baby-Sitters Club, Zero Dark Thirty, and several Star Trek titles.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
July 1
A Good Day to Die Hard*
A Perfect Day*
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
American History X
Apache Junction*
Big Top Pee-Wee
Biker Boyz*
Blades of Glory
Blue Chips
Boyz N' The Hood*
Caddyshack
Catch the Bullet*
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels Full Throttle
Charlotte's Web
Copycat
Defiance
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star*
Die Hard*
Die Hard 2*
Die Hard with a Vengeance*
Drag Me to Hell
El Dorado
Enemy at the Gates*
Fear
Freedom Writers*
Funny Face
Gone Baby Gone*
Good Mourning*
Grease
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Heat*
Heist*
Identity
Imagine That
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall*
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Live Free or Die Hard*
Love The Coopers*
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Miss Sloane*
My Left Foot
Necessary Roughness
New Jack City
Outlaw Posse*
Paid in Full*
Pawn Sacrifice*
Private Parts
Rounders
Rudy*
Rules of Engagement
Rushmore
RV*
Sahara
Set It Off: Director's Cut
Sexy Beast
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition
Stephen King's Thinner
Stop-Loss
Summer Rental
Summer School*
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
Swingers
Terms of Endearment
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Babysitter
The East
The Love Letter
The Mechanic
The Running Man
The Saint*
The Silence of the Lambs*
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Truman Show
The Yards
Timeline
Tom & Jerry
Top Secret!*
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier*
What Men Want*
Without a Paddle
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3 - July 15
July 3
The National Parks
July 4
CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls
July 8
Anesthesia*
July 10
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)
Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)
The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)
July 13
Arthur and the Invisibles*
July 15
Fifty Shades of Black*
The Current War*
July 17 - July 31
July 17
Basketball Wives (Season 11)
July 18
Big Brother (Season 26)**
July 22
PD True (Season 1)
July 24
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 16)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)
Weiner*
July 27
Hannibal Rising*
July 31
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)
Sports
July 6
WNBA – New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever*
PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
July 7
PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
BIG3 Basketball*
NWSL – Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals
July 13
PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*
WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings*
July 14
PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
BIG3 Basketball*
July 20
Formula E – 2024 Hankook London E-Prix*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders American Bucking Bull Million Dollar Futurity*
2024 World's Strongest Man*
Sail GP – Season 4 Grand Final San Francisco*
BIG3 Basketball*
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. América
July 21
Formula E – 2024 Hankook London E-Prix*
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Chivas & Portland Thorns FC vs. Tijuana
Beyond Limits*
LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)*
United Soccer League – Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC*
July 26
NWSL – Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas & San Diego Wave FC vs. América
July 27
NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas & Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca
2024 World's Strongest Man*
Course Record with Michael Breed*
PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
July 28
NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Tigres & NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit
PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Duluth*
BIG3 Basketball*
July 31
NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC & North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas
Sports: Throughout July
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup
