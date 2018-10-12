Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Netflix‘s lineup of additions being rolled out this weekend are promising to give subscribers plenty of scares.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will add a number of new horror titles to its streaming library, including the addition of the long-awaited The Haunting of Hill House reimagining. For those still in the festive spirit but looking for something a little sweeter, Netflix will also be adding a Halloween-themed pastry original series.

Not everything is all about scares this weekend, though. Along with the fear-inducing additions, Netflix is also adding a few titles for kids.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Apostle

Netflix is starting the weekend with a scar, releasing original film Apostle on Friday, Oct. 12.



Set in 1905, the film follows Richardson, who after returning home learns that his sister has been kidnapped held for ransom by a murderous religious cult. Determined to get her back, he travels to a remote island here he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.

Fightworld

Netflix is taking subscribers around the world with new original series FightWorld, which follows actor and martial artist Frank Grillo as he explores and experiences the diverse fighting techniques found in cultures across the globe. The series will take Grillo to Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Myanmar, and Israel.



FightWorld will be available for streaming on Friday.

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

Kids can embark on a new adventure with Tarzan and Jane in Tarzan and Jane season two.



The animated series’ sophomore run, returning on Friday, will see the Disney characters taking on new heroic adventures in the Brazilian rainforest, rescuing animals from an evil scheme, and uncovering an ancient secret.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The boss baby is back in business in the second season of the Netflix original series.



In season two, babies will be pitted against old people, both vying for the top spot as the most popular. Baby Corp may have an advantage, however, when a revolutionary “stinkless” serum is invented.



Season two of Boss Baby: Back in Business will be stocked in the streaming library on Friday.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Netflix is combining baking and Halloween in The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, set to be available for streaming on Friday.



The Netflix original follows baker and artist Christine McConnell as she creates Halloween-themed pastries and “hauntingly disturbing” décor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix is giving a modern twist to The Haunting of Hill House.



The Netflix original series of the same name, a modern reimagining of the 1959 novel, follows a group of siblings who escaped Hill House late at night. Now adults, the Crane siblings return to Hill House, now the most haunted house in the country, to finally confront the ghosts of their past.



The 10-episode first season of The Haunting of Hill House will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is being sure to stock the shelves of its streaming library in preparation of the colder months filled with hours upon hours of binge watching. Along with the titles mentioned above, the streaming giant is adding four more original series this weekend.



Avail. 10/12/18:

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

The Kindergarten Teacher

Latest Halloween additions

Given that it is officially the month of Halloween, Netflix is piling on the scares in October with a number of Halloween-themed titles being added throughout the month.



Available 10/1/18:

The Shining (1980)



Available 10/3/18:

Truth or Dare (2017)



Available 10/4/18:

Creeped Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A modern-day Are You Afraid of the Dark meets Black Mirror kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked ‘story collector’ called The Curious who appears in each episode.”



The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)



Available 10/5/18:

Malevolent — NETFLIX FILM

“Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. It’s a simple con, until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home — the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls — and Angela grows less and less certain of what’s actually real.”