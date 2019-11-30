Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for as it closes out November and enters December with a sleigh full of new titles! Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, which will mark the start of the new the new month, the streaming giant will be adding a total of 18 new titles.

This weekend will be a big one for the streamer, which will not only add several new original series and films, but will also stock its first Filipino-made original film alongside several new holiday-themed additions.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Chip and Potato: Season 2’

Loveable pug Chip is back for more fun adventures in beloved Netflix original children’s series Chip and Potato Season 2!

Created by Billy MacQueen, Catherine Williams, and Maddy Darrall, the series follows Chip, a young pug who starts kindergarten and tries new things with the help of her secret mouse pal Potato.

Set to debut on Friday, Nov. 29, Season 2 will find Chip and Potato back in action and embarking on more adventures.

‘The Movies That Made Us’

Just weeks after returning with the nostalgia-evoking Brian Volk-Weiss-created series The Toys That Made Us Season 3, Netflix is doubling down on the nostalgia with the debut of spinoff series The Movies That Made Us.

A documentary that explores the blockbusters that defined a generation, The Movies That Made Us chronicles the production and cultural impact of certain films. The four-episode first season will focus on Dirty Dancing, Die Hard, Home Alone, and Ghostbusters.

The Movies That Made Us debuts on Netflix on Friday.

‘Sugar Rush Christmas’

Netflix is giving you a fix for your sweet tooth with a holiday-themed special of original baking competition Sugar Rush.

In the vein of other competitions, the relentlessly fast-paced series sees a group of bakers racing against the clock to create treats that are both beautiful in appearance and taste delicious.

Returning with six new Christmas-themed episodes, Sugar Rush Christmas brings back host Hunter March alongside pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo and guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis as bakers compete to walk away with the $10,000 prize.

Sugar Rush Christmas will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 29.

‘Dead Kids’

Netflix is rolling coming-of-age, thriller, and crime into a single film with the debut of its first Filipino-made original film on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Based on real events, Dead Kids, the streamer’s first Filipino-made original film, is set in a Philippine high school and follows a group of high school misfits who band together to plot to take out the school’s arrogant rich kid, though their scheme goes terribly wrong when it turns deadly.

Directed by Mikhail Red, the film stars Sue Ramirez, Khalil Ramos, Markus Paterson, and Vance Larena, alongside rising young stars Kelvin Miranda, Gabby Padilla, and Jan Silverio.

‘A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish’

A holiday twist is coming to the classic Cinderella story when Warner Bros.’ A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish makes its way to Netflix on Sunday.

Starring Disney Channel star Laura Marano, the film follows her character as Katherine “Kat” Decker, who dreams of becoming a famous singer-songwriter, but is instead stuck in a demoralizing job as a singing elf for billionaire Terrence Wintergarden’s Santa Land due to her cruel step-family. Through her job, however, she meets and falls in love with Dominic “Nick” Wintergarden, who is playing the Santa Claus at the park. In true Cinderella fashion, Kat’s stepsisters do everything in their power to ruin her romance.

Along with Marano, the film also stars Gregg Sulkin as Dominic and Johannah Newmarch as Kat’s stepmother, Deirdra Decker, Isabella Gomez as Kat’s best friend, Isla, and Lillian Doucet-Roche and Chanelle Poeloso as stepsisters Joy and Grace. Riverdale actor Barclay Hope plays Terrence Wintergarden.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

If none of the titles mentioned above are tickling your fancy, Netflix will be stocking 10 more before the weekend is over, meaning that they have a little something for everybody to binge!

Avail. 11/29/19:

Atlantics – NETFLIX FILM

I Lost My Body – NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

Avail. 12/1/19:

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, the new additions do mean that subscribers will have to say goodbye to a few other titles, among them Disney Pixar’s Coco, which will instead be available for streaming on Disney’s recently-launched platform Disney+/

Leaving 11/29/19:

Coco

Leaving 11/30/19:

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

Leaving 12/1/19:

Yoga Hosers

What Was Added This Week?

All of the new additions join several others that were made earlier in the week as part of Netflix’s final push of new titles at the end of November.

Avail. 11/25/19:

Dirty John: Season 1

Avail. 11/26/19:

Mike Birbiglia: The New One – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/27/19:

Broken – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/19:

Holiday Rush – NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho – NETFLIX ORIGINAL