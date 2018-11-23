Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

With full bellies from Thanksgiving dinner, Netflix is giving subscribers the perfect excuse to sit on your couch and be lazy.

This weekend, following the family gatherings and the early morning Black Friday shopping, stay indoors and relax, tuning your TV into your Netflix queue to add a few new additions. This weekend, as the temperatures continue to drop and the snow continues to fall, subscribers of the streaming giant will be able to view a number of new additions, including one that will take them back to the 18th century, one that will help inspire their home renovations, and even a few to help get them prepped for Christmas.

Frontier: Season 3

Netflix is transporting subscribers back to the fierce fur trade of the 1700s in the third season of original series Frontier.



The historical drama, starring Jason Momoa, Alun Armstrong, Zoe Boyle, and Landon Liboiron, centers rough and violent North American fur trade of the late 18th century. Season three will Michael taking command of the Black Wolf Company and Sokanon embarking on a righteous crusade as Harp pursues Lord Benton to rescue Grace.



Frontier season three will be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 23.

Fugitiva

An elaborate plan will be laid Friday as a mother attempts to protect her children.



Fugitiva, another new Netflix original series, follows a domestic abuse survivor who orchestrates an elaborate deception – an escape plan camouflaged as a kidnapping – to protect her family from her powerfully wealthy husband and his enemies.

Sick Note

Netflix is giving subscribers an excuse to write a sick note on Friday, all in the name to watch new original series Sick Note.



The Netflix original, starring Rupert Grint, Nick Frost, and Pippa Bennett-Warner, follows Daniel Glass, a slacker who is misdiagnosed with cancer. Following his misdiagnosis Daniel begins to notice how everyone around him treats him better, prompting him to continue to pretend that he is sick even after he learns that he has a clean bill of health. His white lie spins a web of other lies, secrets, blackmail, and suspicion.

Sick Note: Season 2

Giving subscribers another reason to write that sick note, the streaming giant is adding season two of Sick Note on Friday as well, meaning that viewers will have double the reasons to stay at home.



Unfortunately, Daniel Gloss’ web of lies only grows in season two, meaning that he will likely find himself in more trouble and even deeper in hot waters.

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Construction signs are officially down on season two of BBC One’s To Build or Not to Build.



The series follows actor and experienced property developer Simon O’Brien, who travels the country to find other self-starters building their own dream homes.



Season one of the series is currently available for streaming. To Build or Not to Build season two will be available for streaming on Friday.

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

My Little Ponies are getting into the spirit of the holidays, with pony families coming together for another Hearth’s Warming.



“The Pie family arrives in Ponyville and Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Applejack, Rarity and Rainbow Dash are ready for the big day… but Princess Twilight Sparkle doesn’t have time to celebrate! With her new school taking up her time and Shining Armor, Cadance and Baby Flurry Heart coming to visit, Twilight is behind on her to-do list. She hasn’t even begun to shop! Luckily her friends are here to help! Instead of one gift for every pony, they decide to do a Hearthswarming Helper and give just one gift to the pony whose cutie mark they pull out of Applejack’s hat. But now, the pressure’s on to find the one perfect gift to make each pony’s holiday special. By seeking help from their friends all over Equestria, the Mane 6 and Spike are each hoping to find the best gift ever. With their hopes high, they set out on a magical adventure to make each pony’s Hearthswarming bright.”



My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever will be available for streaming on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Latest Holiday Additions

The Christmas Chronicles

“The Christmas Chronicles, a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus and director Clay Kaytis, tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

Currently streaming.



A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

“A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding – but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.”

Available Nov. 30.



The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

“Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations, all hoping to be named America’s Best Amateur Baker.”

Available Nov. 30.

What Was Added This Week

Avail. 11/19/18

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 11/20/18

Kulipari: Dream Walker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Motown Magic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sabrina – NETFLIX FILM

The Final Table – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 11/21/18

The Tribe – NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 11/22/18

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Christmas Chronicles – NETFLIX FILM