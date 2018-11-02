Netflix is kicking off the month of November with a handful of new additions, including a little something to spread the Christmas cheer.

With Halloween come and gone, the streaming giant is welcoming in a new month with a new focus. Gone are the days of Netflix and Chills (subscribers still in the Halloween spirit can still stream those titles), as Netflix is instead opting for a more normal and far less scary title list. Kicking off the month strong, the streaming giant will not only premiere the final season of House of Cards, but also debut their first Christmas film of the season.

Everything coming to Netflix this weekend

Brainchild

Netflix is putting more science in subscribers’ library with the Friday, Nov. 2 premiere of new original series Brainchild.



Executive produced by Pharrell Williams, the series delves into the world of science, attempting to explain questions stemming from the everyday world through interactive games, illusions, hidden-camera experiments, and magic.



“What exactly are memories? How big is the universe? do you control your emotions or do your emotions control you? What are germs? Do fish pee?” the trailer asks



Fans can get the answers to those questions and more when Brainchild hits the streaming giant’s library on Friday.

House of Cards: Season 6

Netflix will be closing the book on one of its original series this weekend.



On Friday, the sixth and final season of House of Cards will debut. The season will see Claire Underwood taking the helm as President of the United States following her husband Frank’s sudden death. Her position as first female president will be met with opposition, though, including formidable threats to her legacy.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

Subscribers can venture back in time Johnny Cash in ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black.



Created by Emmy and Peabody award-winners Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist, the original docuseries chronicles Cash’s 1970 visit to the White House, where his shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon’s policies.



ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black is set to be available for streaming on Friday.

The Holiday Calendar

It’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and Netflix is helping subscribers do just that with their first Christmas film of the year.



The Holiday Calendar, making its way to the Netflix library on Friday, follows young and talented photographer Abby Sutton, portrayed by The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham, who is stuck in a dead-end job. After inheriting an antique Advent calendar, she finds that it may not only be predicting her future, but also leading her to love.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

The streaming giant is taking fans behind the scenes to witness the chaotic creation of legendary filmmaker Orson Welles’s final film, The Other Side of the Wind.



The documentary explores the making and filming of the unfinished film, which Welles worked on for more than a decade before his death as he struggled to make a comeback in Hollywood. The documentary, narrated by Alan Cumming, also features Peter Bogdanovich, John Huston, and others.



They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead will be available for streaming on Friday.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the Trolls crew are back for the latest installment of Netflix’s Trolls: The Beat Goes On!



Season four of the series, Netflix’s latest project with Dreamworks, will see Poppy leading her friends in rescuing Mr. Dinkles, supporting Guy Diamond’s new invention and teaching Smidge to be helpful, something that is aided by her sunny attitude.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Will be stocked in the Netflix library on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the additions above, the streaming giant is stocking library with four more titles to help subscribers find the perfect TV show, Netflix original, or film to sit down and watch this weekend.



Avail. 11/2/18

The Other Side of the Wind – NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 11/3/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil



Avail. 11/4/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)

What’s Leaving?

Lucky for Netflix subscribers, this weekend will not see the departure of any titles. Unfortunately, the past week did see a number of titles make their exits, including Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Oculus, Steel Magnolias, all three The Land Before Time movies, and several more.



Those losses seem like a small price to pay for the dozens of other titles that made their debut on the streaming giant at the start of the month, as well as the dozens of others left to come.