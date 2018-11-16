The air is growing colder and the leaves are continuing to fall, and Netflix is stocking its library with plenty of binge-worthy titles.

This weekend, the streaming giant is giving subscribers a treat with a handful of new additions, giving everyone something to watch with titles ranging from those dabbling in thrillers to children’s series, as well as the highly-anticipated spin off of a popular Netflix original.

While the streaming giant stocks its shelves with new titles, it is also rolling out its holiday lineup, which includes a handful of new Netflix originals and films set to be added throughout the months of November and December.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out which titles will be leaving.

Cam

One woman is going to have to beat an impersonator at their own game in the upcoming Netflix film Cam, available to stream on Friday, Nov. 16.



The psychological thriller follows Alice, an ambitious camgirl, who wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. As this copy begins to push the boundaries of Alice’s internet identity, the control that Alice has over her life, and the men in it, vanishes. While she struggles to regain what she’s lost, she slowly finds herself drawn back to her show and to the mysterious person who has taken her place.

Narcos: Mexico

After exploring the life of Pablo Escobar in Narcos, Netflix is moving north to explore the life of Mexican drug kingpin Felix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.



The series, originally slated to be the fourth season of Narcos, but later becoming its own spinoff series, explores the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, headed by Gellardo, as American DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico.

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Netflix is premiering something special just for the little ones this weekend: season two of Ponysitters Club.



Created by Elizabeth Turner and Nancy Yeamen, the series Skye, who forms a club with her friends to rescue and protect the horses, ponies, and other animals in her rescue ranch. Season two of the series will see Skye and her friends going on more adventures, forming incredible friendships, and of course, even more animals.



Ponysitters Club season two will be available for streaming on Friday.

Prince of Peoria

Emil, a 13-year-old prince from a wealthy island kingdom, will head to the United States on Friday with the debut of the Netflix original series Prince of Peoria.



The series follow Emil, an easy-going prince goes incognito as a U.S. exchange student. He ends up striking an unlikely friendship with fastidious overachiever Teddy.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Netflix is rebooting the ’80s series She-Ra: Princesses of Power this Friday.



The streaming giant’s reboot, developed by Noelle Stevenson and produced by DreamWorks Animation Television, tells the story of teenager Princess Adora, who was raised by Hordak, the ruler of the Planet Etheria. After finding a magic sword that transforms her into She-Ra the Princess of Power, she leads a rebellion rebellion against Hordak, who rules Planet Etheria with an iron first, and his Horde.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Joel and Ethan Coen’s newest film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, is a six-part Western anthology filled with tales of the American frontier. Each chapter of the series tells a distinct story about the American West and is narrated by the Coens.



The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Thankfully, Netflix is really stocking the shelves of its streaming library this weekend, meaning that those living in areas of the country that just experienced the first major snowfall will have an ample amount of excuses to stay inside.



Avail. 11/16/18

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 11/18/18

The Pixar Story

Latest Holiday Additions

Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit early, releasing a number of holiday-themed titles throughout November and December, with several additions already stocked in the streaming giant’s library.



The Holiday Calendar

“Kat Graham stars with Ron Cephas Jones in a movie about a magical advent calendar that can do things like give you boots and win you photography gigs. There’s also a love triangle, and it’s William from This Is Us as the grandpa, and sure, there’s a lot happening here, but you’re gonna watch it 10 times anyway. “



The Princess Switch

“One week before Christmas, Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a ‘commoner’ from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa’s helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret’s fiance, the dashing Prince.”