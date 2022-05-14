Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 13)

A new weekend is here, which means new titles are about to be added to the Netflix streaming library. Joining an already impressive list of titles that have hit the streaming library this month will be seven new ones, and five of them are Netflix original series and films. The new round of additions includes everything from the return of the streamer's hit reality series Bling Empire to the premiere of its Rebel Wilson-starring comedy Senior Year. Netflix is also adding The Lincoln Lawyer, its adaptation of Michael Connelly's bestselling series of books. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Bling Empire: Season 2' After treating subscribers to even more episodes of The Circle on Wednesday, Netflix is doubling down on its original reality TV series with the Friday, May 13 premiere of Bling Empire Season 2. Originally premiering in early 2021, the series follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in L.A. whose days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping spree. Behind the glitz and glamour, however, are plenty of secrets as the friends run multi-billion dollar businesses and travel the world. Season 2 returns with "even more luxury, glamor and crazy." prevnext

'The Lincoln Lawyer' More than 10 years after the Matthew McConaughey-starring film The Lincoln Lawyer debuted, a new retelling of the story is arriving in the Netflix streaming library on Friday. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the Netflix original series follows Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book, The Brass Verdict. The series stars Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. prevnext

'Senior Year' A former high school cheerleader will seek to live out her high school dreams when Netflix's highly-anticipated film Senior Year arrives on Friday. The new film stars Rebel Wilson as Stephanie Conway. After suffering a head injury in a stunt gone wrong in 2002, Stephanie wakes from her 20-year coma. Now 37 and upset about being unable to finish high school, she decides to re-enroll and attempt to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 5/13/22

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – NETFLIX SERIES

New Heights – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/14/22

Borrego Avail. 5/15/22

PJ Masks: Season 4 prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend will thankfully only see new additions headed to the streaming library, as Netflix is opting not to remove any titles from the streaming shelves. The streamer does, however, have a lengthy list of exits schedule for later in the month. Leaving 5/19/22

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2 Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander prevnext