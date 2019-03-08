Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is keeping the shelves of its streaming library full, adding a total of 13 new titles this weekend.

Continuing the push to bring new content to the streaming service throughout 2019, this weekend will treat Netflix subscribers to a slew of new additions, including the debut of a handful of Netflix originals series and films as well as the introduction of a few fan-favorite films to the streaming service.

After Life

Ricky Gervais’ six-part series After Life is headed to Netflix on Friday, March 8.



The Netflix original follows Tony, whose life is upturned for the worse following the death of his wife. At first contemplating taking his own life, he ultimately decides to live as long as he can in order to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he wants, though his plan turns out to be more difficult than he thought when everyone around him attempts to save the nice guy they used to know.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix is giving subscribers a glimpse into life in the fast lane in new series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.



The gripping, high octane, 10-part series, headed to the streaming library on Friday, offers an up close look at the fast-paced sport, both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Immersing viewers inside the cockpits, the paddock, and the lives of the key players in Formula 1, the series covers the 2018 Formula One World Championship and introduces them to the world’s fastest drivers, team principals and owners, as well as Formula 1’s own management team.

Immortals

Netflix is dipping its toes into vampirism in new original series Immortals.



Directed by Tarsem Singh, the series follows Mia, a human who was turned into a vampire but longs to have her old life back. Driven by revenge, Mia sets out to defeat ruthless vampire leader Dmitry, who seeks an artifact that grants immortality.



The eight-episode first season of Immortals is set to be stocked in the Netflix library on Friday.

Shadow

A former cop will set out on his own to catch offenders who have eluded police in Netflix original series Shadow.



Headed to the streaming giant on Friday, the South African series follows Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumal, a detective and former task force specialist who makes it his mission to fix the failing criminal justice system in Johannesburg, South Africa. With the rare inability to feel pain, he goes out on his own to catch those who have eluded authorities.



From Motion Story Productions, Shadow stars Pallance Dladla, Khathu Ramabulana, and Amanda du-Pont.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Netflix is taking subscribers to a mysterious island to defeat an evil scientist in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams.



The second installment in the Spy Kids series and following the 2001 release of Spy Kids, sees Cortez siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez team up with two other pint-sized agents, Gary and Gerti Giggles, as they set out for a mysterious island to take on evil scientist Romero, who has been attempting to create genetically-miniaturized animals.



Spy Kids 2 will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Jane Austen Book Club

Six members of a book club will realize that their lives resemble a modern-day version of Jane Austen’s novel in The Jane Austen Book Club, which is set to make its Netflix debut on Friday.



The 2007 film follows six Californians who start a book club to discuss the works of Jane Austen. As they delve into her writing, they come to realize that their lives and relationships, both old and new, are reminiscent of the lives of Austen’s characters.



Directed by Robin Swicord, the film stars Amy Brenneman, Maria Bello, Emily Blunt, Kathy Baker, Maggie Grace, Hugh Dancy, Kevin Zegers, Nancy Travis, Marc Blucas, Jimmy Smits, and Lynn Redgrave.

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Netflix is telling a real-life story of perseverance and determination in new film Walk. Ride. Rodeo.



The Netflix film follows nationally ranked barrel racer Amberley Snyder, who, after barely surviving an automobile accident, is left paralyzed from the waist down. Although unable to use her legs, she remains determined get back on her horse and ride again and choose to fight her way back into competitive barrel racing.



Walk. Ride. Rodeo. Will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 3/8/19:

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Juanita — NETFLIX FILM

Lady J (FR) — NETFLIX FILM