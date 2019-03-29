Netflix is finishing out March with a fully stocked streaming library.

With spring officially here, and spring cleaning officially underway at Netflix, the streaming service is tossing out the old titles and welcoming in the new, introducing a total of 12 new titles to the streaming library this weekend. With titles ranging from fresh seasons of fan-favorite Netflix originals to new seasons of beloved network series, Netflix is making sure that you have plenty of hours of streaming ahead as April showers bring May flowers.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

15 August (IN)

Netflix is taking subscribers into the chaws of Mumbai in 15 August.



Produced by veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, the Netflix film details the struggles of middle-class India and how love sets us free as it follows the course of a single day in a Mumbai chawl as its residents prepare for the flag-hoisting ceremony.



15 August will be available for streaming on Friday, March 29.

Bayoneta (MX)

A retired boxer will get a shot at redemption in new Netflix film Bayoneta.



Directed by Kyzza Terrazas, the film tells the story of retired Mexican boxer Miguel “Bayoneta” Galíndez, who, following a shocking event, finds himself retired and living alone in Finland without purpose. When a chance for him to redeem himself in the ring appears, he must confront his painful past.



Bayoneta will be available for streaming on Friday.

Osmosis

Netflix is taking viewers to a futuristic Paris where the mysteries of live will be decoded.



Osmosis, a new Netflix original series headed to the streaming library on Friday, is set in a near-future where technology has begun to decode true love. Using data from the user’s brain, a new dating app “OSMOSIS” can match people with 100 percent accuracy, turning the concept of soulmates into a reality. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation?

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

Netflix subscribers with an appetite for Santa Calrita Diet will be able to satiate their cravings when Season 3 of the popular Netflix original premieres on Friday.



The Drew Barrymore-starring series follows married couple Joel and Sheila who live in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby and whose lives are turned upside down after Sheila develops a craving for human flesh.



Season 3 of the dark comedy will see Sheila searching for meaning as Joel investigates a secret society. Meanwhile, Abby will struggle with her feelings for Eric.

The Highwaymen

The nation’s most notorious criminals, Bonnie and Clyde, and the effort to capture them will be brought back into focus in a new Netflix film.



From The Blind Side director John Lee Hancock, The Highwaymen sets out to tell the untold story of the detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. As their string of robberies swept across the Central United States during the Great Depression, two former Texas Rangers, Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, relied on their instincts and skills to put their crime spree to an end.



The untold true story will be revealed on Friday.

The Legend of Cocaine Island

A down on his luck businessman will venture on a mission to find a mythical stash of drugs in new Netflix original series The Legend of Cocaine Island.



The series follows small business owner and family man Rodney Hyde who, wiped out by the Great Recession, hatches a plan to retrieve a mythical $2 million stash of drugs reportedly hidden somewhere in the Caribbean. Fueled by a combination of economic desperation and blissful ignorance, and joined by a colorful group of misfits, Rodney sets out in pursuit of his very own American dream.



The Legend of Cocaine Island premieres on Netflix on Friday.

