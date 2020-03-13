Netflix is stocking the shelves of its streaming library with even more new additions this weekend. As the streamer continues to do a little spring cleaning, with several dozen titles expected to take their final bow before the end of the month, the streaming giant will be filling their empty places with a total of nine new titles this weekend.

The new additions, which include eight Netflix original series and films and vary in genre, will begin being added to the streaming library on Friday and continue through Sunday, joining several other additions that were already made throughout the week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘100’ Humans’

Netflix is tackling the concept of being human in its newest original series, 100 Humans. Described as a social experience, the series sees 100 volunteers from diverse backgrounds participating in a number of various experiments exploring age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

Set to debut on Friday, March 13, 100 Humans is hosted by writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and model Zainab Johnson, writer and stand-up comedian Sammy Obeid, and writer, actress, and TV and podcast host Alison Ward.

‘Bloodride’

Fresh on the heels of its first Norwegian language Netflix original series, Ragnarok, Netflix is exploring a new “genre romp” in Bloodride, set to be made available for streaming on Friday.

Created by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen, the Norwegian-language anthology series blends horror with dark Scandinavian humor as it takes viewers on a journey into the unknown, weaving “each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.” The series consists of six episodes.

Bloodride stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Bjørnar Teigen, Emma Spetalen Magnusson, Benjamin Helstad, Harald Rosenstrøm, Torfinn Nag, Dagny Backer Johnsen, Stig Amdam, and Synnøve Macody Lund.

‘Elite: Season 3’

Netflix’s Spanish-language teen crime series Elite is returning for more drama on Friday. Set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, the series follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it.

Season 3 will see the start of a new investigation after another student is killed. Meanwhile the students will continue looking toward their future all while the consequences of the past haunt them.

‘Go Karts’

Netflix is living life in the fast lane in its new Australian family film, Go Karts. From director Owen Trevor, the Aussie family feature follows 15-year-old Jack who, after his mother moves them to a new town, discovers go kart racing and dedicates himself to the sport, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

The film stars Richard Roxburgh, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Frances O’Connor, Dan Wyllie, Cooper van Grootel, and Damian de Montemas. It will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Lost Girls’

A mother desperately searching for her missing daughter will uncover a string of unsolved murders in Netflix’s latest drama, Lost Girls, which will be stocked in the streaming library on Friday.

Based on a true story and adapted by Michael Werwie from Robert Kolker’s 2013 nonfiction bestseller Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, the film tells the story of Ellenville, New York single mother Mari Gilbert, whose oldest daughter, Shannan, went missing in 2010. Frustrated by the lack of progress in the case and the police’s seeming disinterest, she takes things into her own hands, leading to the discovery of four female bodies in Oak Beach.



Directed by Liz Garbus, Lost Girls stars Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Dean Winters, Miriam Shor, Reed Birney, Kevin Corrigan, and Gabriel Byrne.

What else is being added this weekend?

Keeping true to its promise to up its original content game, the streamer will be stocking an additional three originals in the library this weekend alongside the five mention above. Another title, Aftermath, will also join the mix.

Avail. 3/13/20:

BEASTARS – NETFLIX ANIME

Kingdom: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Valhalla Murders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/15/20:

Aftermath

What’s leaving?

The new additions to come at a bit of a loss. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to four titles, meaning that they should get their final binges in before they are gone for good.

Leaving 3/14/20:

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving 3/15/20:

Coraline