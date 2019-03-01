Netflix is starting March off strong by bulking up its streaming library with dozens of new titles.

Beginning on Friday, and marking the beginning of March, the streaming giant will be rolling out a total of 25 new titles spanning everything from Academy Award-winning films, cult classics, and brand new Netflix original series and films. The more than two dozen titles will begin being placed in the library on Friday, with the others being rolled out throughout the weekend.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Larva Island: Season 2

Netflix is taking kids back to a tropical island in Larva Island Season 2.



From Korea with the Korean animation studio TUBAn, the series follows the misadventures of two larvae, Red and Yellow, who manage to find fun in everything from discovering food to meeting new animal friends despite being stranded on an island. Season 2 will see Red and Yellow going on more of hilariously zany adventures and facing an invasion of their island.



Larva Island Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, March 1.

Losers

Netflix is delving into the psychology of losing in new original series Losers.



Set to debut on the streaming giant on Friday, the series examines the “winner takes all” society that we live in, where losing is laughed off, dismissed, and shamed, and how we handle failure. The series delves into the psychology of losing by using sports as its guide.

Stuart Little

Netflix will prove that great things can come in small packages when beloved 1999 film Stuart Little is stocked at the streaming giant on Friday.



The popular children’s film follows the adventures of Stuart, a young mouse who is adopted into the Little family, and must adjust to life with an unwelcoming brother George, who eventually warms up to him, and the family cat, Snowbell. Stuart’s misadventures teach him the true meaning of family, loyalty and friendship, and he teaches the Little family that they can dream big and live large when they think little.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street tells the story of a London barber who, after being unjustly sent to prison and transported to Australia, returns under the name Sweeney Todd to get his revenge. After reopening his barber shop, he applies his razor to a few unlucky customers’ throats, sending their bodies to Mrs. Lovett, who uses them in her meat-pie shop.



The Johnny Depp-starring film will make its Netflix debut on Friday.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Based on the true story of William Kamkwamba, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who, after being thrown out of school when his parents can no longer afford the fees, finds inspiration in a science book. After sneaking into the library to read and learn, he builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine.



The film will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Hurt Locker

Netflix is giving subscribers an up-close look into one of the U.S. Army’s elite explosive ordinance disposal teams in The Hurt Locker.



The 2010 Academy Awards Best Picture winner, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and based on the personal wartime experiences of journalist Mark Boal, depicts the conflict in the Middle East from the perspective of an elite Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team as they dismantle IEDs in Baghdad.



The Hurt Locker will be shelved in the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

The Notebook

Netflix is stocking one beloved love story in its streaming library.



The Notebook, based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel and headed to the streaming giant on Friday, centers on the love story of Noah Calhoun and Allie in 1940s North Carolina, as told by an elderly man reading from a torn notebook. Born into different worlds, their love is put to the test and ultimately put to a halt in the midst of World War II, but they are given a second chance when they unexpectedly reunite seven years later.

