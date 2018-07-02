The Netflix library is filling up with the newest additions set to join the streaming platform this weekend.

The weekend beginning on Friday, June 29 is going to be a busy one for Netflix, but will prove to be fruitful for subscribers, with more than 40 new titles being added to the streaming service. Subscribers will be able to get “princess lessons,” journey to a theme park full of dinosaurs, and even delve into the world of women’s wrestling with the newest offerings.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

Netflix is throwing 14 contestants into a meticulous four-day selection process in new original reality series Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits.



Steeped in true events, the series will put contestants through the same selection process that Britain’s top-secret World War II spies underwent, giving an inside look into the top-secret recruiting and training of Britain’s SOE program during World War II.



Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits is set to be made available for streaming on Friday, June 29.

GLOW: Season 2

Subscribers of the streaming giant can delve into the world of 1980 women’s professional wrestling with the second season of Netflix original series GLOW.



As the beginnings of professional women’s wrestling were mapped out in the series’ debut season, its sophomore run will see the launch of the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” late-night cable television show and will tackle a number of issues, including a “sexual epiphany” as well as sexual harassment.



Britney Young, who plays fan-favorite Carmen Wade (aka Machu Picchu), told PopCulture.com that the new season is “bigger, badder, better.”



GLOW: Season 2 will be available for streaming beginning Friday.

Nailed It!: Season 2

Netflix’s hit baking fails competition series Nailed It! is coming back for a second season on Friday, June 29.



The Netflix original series, which became an instant hit not for its baking masterpieces but rather for its hilarious and relatable baking fails is back for another round of kitchen mishaps.

The series’ sophomore run will bring back host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres as contestants recreate barbecue-themed cakes, an intricate gingerbread house, a unicorn cake, and other delicious pastries with disastrous results.

Blue Bloods: Season 8

The eighth season of CBS police procedural Blue Bloods is making its way to Netflix on Sunday, July 1, giving subscribers hours of crime-focused drama.



The popular series follows the Reagan family of New York City Police Department officers, with New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, his son Danny, an NYPD detective, his youngest son Jaime, an NYPD police officer, and his youngest daughter, assistant district attorney.

Jurassic Park

You may be sitting on your couch this weekend, but Netflix is more than willing to take subscribers into a theme park of cloned dinosaurs and take them along the journey of disastrous results.



On Sunday, Netflix is unleashing the pre-historic fiction franchise Jurassic Park, adding 1993’s Jurassic Park, 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and 2001’s Jurassic Park III.



For fans craving more after the three-movie binge watch, they can head to theaters to see the newest addition to the franchise: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Scooby-Doo

Take a trip to Spooky Island with the gang in the 2002 film Scooby-Doo.



Based on the animated children’s TV series of the same name, Scooby-Doo brings the mystery solving gang of Fred, Daphne, Shaggy, Velma, and Scooby Doo back together after a two-year disbandment. Tasked with solving a series of paranormal incidents at horror resort and spring break hot spot Spooky Island, the Mystery Inc. gang encounter plenty of scares that will have even the toughest viewer going “Zoinks!”



After watching Scooby-Doo, subscribers can take on monsters in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.



Both films will be available for streaming beginning Sunday.

The Boondock Saints

The Boondock Saints is being shelved in the Netflix library in June 1.



The 1999 American vigilante action film stars Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus as Irish Catholic twin brothers who are inspired by their faith to become vigilantes who cleanse the Boston streets of evil. Their blood-soaked trail is threatened to come to an end when FBI agent Paul Smecker begins to close in on the two, who unintentionally become folk heroes.

The Princess Diaries

Learn how to become royalty with The Princess Diaries.



Based on Meg Cabot’s novel of the same name, The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, tells the story of Mia Thermopolis, along with dealing with the everyday struggles of being a teenager, is thrown into the world of royalty when she discovers that she is heir to the throne of Genovia. She must learn the royal ropes through “princess lessons” with the help of her grandmother, Queen dowager Clarisse Renaldi.



The Princess Diaries will be available for streaming on Sunday.

What Else is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is stocking their shelves full this weekend, adding more than 30 titles total to their library. Here are the other TV shows, Netflix original series, and movies set to be added to the streaming platform this weekend.



