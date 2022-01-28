Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 28)

Netflix is helping subscribers kick back and relax this weekend. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 28, the streaming giant will begin to roll out the final additions from its expansive January 2022 content list, which includes dozens of fresh titles. After treating subscribers to everything from South Korean drama All of Us Are Dead to new episodes of Ozark, Netflix will cap the month with seven new titles this weekend.

This weekend’s additions are all Netflix originals, ranging from a new installment in the growing Angry Birds franchise to an all-new series starring Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, and even a parody of another Netflix title. Throughout the month of January, the streamer has stocked dozens of original titles, with February set to continue that trend. The emphasis on original titles comes amid the streamer’s continued push to bring subscribers content exclusive to Netflix. That movement has been at least partially credited for the recent price hike, which immediately went into effect for new subscribers earlier this month and is set to roll out to existing subscribers in the coming weeks.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/24/22:

Three Songs for Benazir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/25/22:

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/27/22:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this weekend?

A list of titles have already left the streaming library this month, but Netflix won’t be saying goodbye to anymore titles this weekend! After giving the boot to everything from Betty White: First Lady of Television to the complete Twilight film franchise, not a single title will exit the content catalogue this weekend. That doesn’t mean the departures are over for this month – Netflix is still set to give the ax to several films and series before January concludes.

Leaving 1/31/22:

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 1/28/22:

“After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.”

Feria: The Darkest Light – NETFLIX SERIES

“In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.”

Home Team – NETFLIX FILM

“Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.”

In From the Cold – NETFLIX SERIES

“A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.”

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’

A mouthful of a title is coming to Netflix this weekend with the debut of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. Starring actress Kristen Bell in a parody of the suspense films like The Woman in the Window, the Netflix original series centers around Anna, a heartbroken artist who sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her every day. Things take a surprising and dramatic turn when Anna’s handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, and Anna witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? Along with Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’

Netflix on Friday, Jan. 28 is inviting subscribers to get curious with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. The 34-year-old star’s latest Netflix original series, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, offers “an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration” into a wide range of topics and questions that pique Van Ness’ curiosity, including everything from skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snack. Based on the podcast of the same name, in the series, Van Ness “meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.”

‘Angry Birds: Summer Madness’

Angry birds are landing in the Netflix streaming library. On Friday, Jan. 85 the streamer is stocking the latest addition in the larger Angry Birds franchise, the new animated series Angry Birds: Summer of Madness. The series, with 40 episodes lasting 11 minutes each and inspired by the films’ humor and tone, follows a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella as they spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood, where sparks and feathers will fly.